Alcoholic Beverages Market | Beer segment dominated the global market with approximately 50% of market share

Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global alcoholic beverages market is driven by increase in global young–adult demographic, surge in disposable income, and rise in consumer demand for premium/super premium products. However, high cost of premium/super premium products and escalation of nonalcoholic beverages market, owing to increase in health concerns are expected to restrict the market growth in the near future. Furthermore, recent developments in honey-derived products appear to be a viable alternative to produce innovative alcoholic drinks for the consumers and to drive the future growth of this market.

The global alcoholic beverages market was valued at $1,439 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,684 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Most cultures across the globe have traditionally consumed various types of alcoholic beverages; however, local specialty alcoholic beverages account for the majority share. Only a small number have evolved into commodities that are produced commercially on a large scale. On a global level, beer from barley, wine from grapes, and other distilled beverages are sold as commodities. The pricing of these beverages is determined by the costs of production and the duties levied on those costs. The effects of prices as measured with price elasticities differ across countries and in different time periods.

The demand for distilled spirits in the alcoholic beverages industry is relatively high, owing to shift toward high-grade spirit variants. The consumption of hybrid, mixed, and flavored spirits is expected to increase in the near future, due to the consumer demand shift from beer.

Increase in global young adult demographic coupled with high disposable income significantly contributes towards the growth of the global alcoholic beverages market. However, high cost of premium/super premium products and upsurge in demand for non-alcoholic beverages, owing to health concerns are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, taxations and higher excise duties on imported as well as local alcoholic beverages also inhibits the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of healthier varieties of beer and spirits is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for alcoholic beverages market players.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for over half of the global alcoholic beverages market share. However, Europe is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The major companies profiled in the report include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc., Heineken Holding NV, Molson Coors Brewing Co., Pernod Ricard SA, SABMiller Ltd., and United Spirits Ltd.

Key Findings for the Alcoholic Beverages Market:

Beer segment dominated the global alcoholic beverages market with approximately 50% of market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

Sparkling wines occupied one-third of global wine market segmented under global alcoholic beverages market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%.

In terms of value, the distilled spirits segment inalcoholic beverages market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The Whiskey sub segment dominates the distilled spirits segment under alcoholic beverages market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, with CAGR of 1.8%.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in alcohol drinking demographics.

In Asia-Pacific, India is estimated to grow at the highest rate, in terms of value, growing at a CAGR of 2.3%.

By distribution channel, liquor stores occupied around one-fourth of the global alcoholic beverages market share in 2017, in value terms.

China accounted for around 40% of the Asia-Pacific alcoholic beverages market in 2017, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 2.1%, in terms of value.

