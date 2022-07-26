Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market to Reach US$ 13,507.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 33.3%

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for fast and secure wireless communication and rising demand for digital connectivity are driving the demand for the market.

Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Size – USD 390.0 Million in 2019, Market Trends – The rise in the use of free space optics (FSO) communication technology in the defense industry.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3,507.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Free Space Optics (FSO) communication technology market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the growing demand for digital connectivity and rising need for higher bandwidth as well as fast wireless communication. The market is also expected to boost by the increasing use of free space optics in 4G networks.

However, problems such as smoke, rain, fog, and atmospheric turbulence could lead to network system volatility, which is expected to hamper market growth during the forecast timeframe.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Free Space Optics Communication Technology market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mostcom Ltd., Airlinx Communications, Inc., fSONA Networks Corporation, SA Photonics, Inc., Mynaric AG, Plaintree Systems Inc., Lightpointe Communications, Inc., Trimble Hungary Ltd., and IBSENtelecom Ltd., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2019, Mynaric AG, the manufacturer of laser communications terminals, announced that it raised USD 12.5 Million of investment from a mystery constellation venture that plans to setup 1,000 terminals.

Due to the rising need for applications for wireless communications and navigation, the satellite segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period.

It is expected that the data transmission segment will hold the largest market during the forecast period. Free Space Optics Communication technology can provide optical bandwidth connections that can transfer data via an invisible light beam, such as video, documents, and audio.

Over the forecast timeframe, the telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 33.5%, due to the increasing demand for high bandwidth.

As the need for satellite application applications is increasing rapidly, North America is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe. The region of Europe is expected to experience stable growth due to the presence in the region of major market players, especially in countries such as Germany and France.

Due to the rapid growth of the IT & telecommunications industry, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial market growth.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Airborne

Terrestrial

Satellite

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Disaster Management

Last Mile Access

Data Transmission

Storage Area Network

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Defense

Telecommunication

Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

