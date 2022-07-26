Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,048 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/DUI Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident 

 

  

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

  

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

        

 

CASE#: 22A5003196

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Abigail Drew                        

 

STATION:  Derby                    

 

CONTACT#: 334-8881 

 

  

 

DATE/TIME: 7/25/2022 at 2210 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Buzzell Rd, Newport Center, VT 

 

VIOLATION: DUI - refusal

 

  

 

ACCUSED:  Kimberly Glodgett

 

AGE: 49

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

 

  

 

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

 

 

            On 7/25/22, at approximately 2210 hours, Troopers responded to a residence in the town of Newport Center for a family disturbance. Investigation revealed, Kimberly Glodgett had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway intoxicated prior to returning to the residence. The odor of intoxicants was detected emitting from Glodgett. Glodgett was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing

 

 

Lodged – Location: NA

 

Bail: NA

 

Mug Shot: Yes

 

Court Date/Time: 8/9/22 at 1000 hours

 

Court: Orleans

 

 

 

 

 

 


You just read:

Derby Barracks/DUI Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.