Derby Barracks/DUI Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5003196
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/25/2022 at 2210 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Buzzell Rd, Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: DUI - refusal
ACCUSED: Kimberly Glodgett
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/25/22, at approximately 2210 hours, Troopers responded to a residence in the town of Newport Center for a family disturbance. Investigation revealed, Kimberly Glodgett had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway intoxicated prior to returning to the residence. The odor of intoxicants was detected emitting from Glodgett. Glodgett was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing
Lodged – Location: NA
Bail: NA
Mug Shot: Yes
Court Date/Time: 8/9/22 at 1000 hours
Court: Orleans