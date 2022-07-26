Derby Barracks/DUI Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5003196

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/25/2022 at 2210 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Buzzell Rd, Newport Center, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - refusal

ACCUSED: Kimberly Glodgett

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/25/22, at approximately 2210 hours, Troopers responded to a residence in the town of Newport Center for a family disturbance. Investigation revealed, Kimberly Glodgett had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway intoxicated prior to returning to the residence. The odor of intoxicants was detected emitting from Glodgett. Glodgett was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing

Lodged – Location: NA

Bail: NA

Mug Shot: Yes

Court Date/Time: 8/9/22 at 1000 hours

Court: Orleans