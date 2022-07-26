Floyd’s of Leadville Racing welcomes professional bicycle racer Cody Cupp

Floyd's of Leadville Racing adds the multi-disciplined Cody Cupp to its roster with gravel race podium ambitions.

LEADVILLE, CO, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Floyd’s of Leadville Racing is pleased to announce the addition of Cody Cupp, who brings his off-road bicycle racing skills and experience to the Floyd’s of Leadville CBD backed program, where he will dive into a burgeoning gravel racing schedule.

Cody is an accomplished XC mountain bike and cyclocross racer, spending the last few seasons focusing on XC mountain bike racing. He is fresh off a solid 13th place at the USA MTB XC National Championship in Winter Park, CO.

“I’m extremely excited to get a taste for competing on gravel with Floyd’s of Leadville Racing,” remarked Cody, “I feel like it’s a good team fit and look forward to experiencing the longer distances and diverse surfaces that gravel offers.”

As we eclipse the mid-way point of the racing season, Cody will see his first gravel action with FLR at the SBT GRVL in Steamboat Springs, CO on August 14th, with numerous events on the near horizon.

"Cody is a proven competitor and comes to us with the skills, focus and passion to make an impact at the races," noted Team Principal, Will Geoghegan. "Apart from his elite cycling abilities, Cody is also a quality person who we're proud to bring on and call a teammate."

Cody Cupp is a resident of Durango, CO and a 2017 graduate of Ft. Lewis College. While a student there, he contributed impressive racing results as part of their highly successful cycling team.

Floyd’s of Leadville Racing can be found online at: www.floydsofleadvilleracing.com

