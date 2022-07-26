Prefilled Syringes Market Growing at 10.5% CAGR to Hit US$ 12.76 Billion by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for easy-to-use drug delivery devices and technological advancements in injectable drug delivery devices are key factors driving global market

Prefilled Syringes Market Size – USD 5.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of wearable drug delivery technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Prefilled Syringes Market size was valued at USD 5.74 Billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 12.76 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%. The market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases. Increasing research and developments for the production of innovative prefilled syringe technologies is expected to drive the market's growth. Growing adoption of the prefilled syringes technologies by healthcare providers is a key contributor to the increasing demand for the product over the forecast period. The movement towards disposable and plastic syringes has driven the demand for safe and convenient prefilled syringes in the medical field.

The accuracy, affordability, convenience, and easy-to-use features of the products have resulted in the increasing adoption of the products among patients and doctors. Growing technological advancements in injectable drug delivery devices are most likely to propel the market growth for the product.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/211

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

SCOTT AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GERRESHEIMER AG, Medtronic PLC, WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC., SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP, Unilife Corporation, CATALENT, INC., Stevanato Group, and NIPRO CORPORATION, among others.

Increasing requirement for biological drugs is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The increasing number of product launches by the manufacturers has resulted in the development of the industry. The growing adoption of convenient self-injection devices is anticipated to fuel the prefilled syringes' demand over the forecast period. The growing geriatric population worldwide is a key contributing factor to the increasing demand for the product. The minimization of the drug waste and reduction in the manual and device-based measuring errors are the most significant advantages of the prefilled syringes. The Increasing number of product recalls are restricting the growth of the industry. Limited production of plastic syringes and high manufacturing cost are expected to hamper the demand for the product.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched a two-step-disposable auto-injector named BD Intevia ™ 1 ml. The device can combine prefilled syringe and auto-injector into one integrated system.

Disposable prefilled syringes held the largest market share of 59.5% in 2020 as home care settings and hospitals increasingly use them.

The Plastic segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period due to the increasing investments in the R & D of the plastic syringes by the manufacturers.

The Diabetes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to the increasing adoption of self-injection devices among diabetic patients.

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to the increasing utilization of the prefilled syringes in emergency treatments by healthcare providers.

Europe dominated the market for Prefilled syringes in 2020 due to the presence of the key market players in the region and the increasing adoption of the technologically advanced injectable drug delivery devices.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/211

Emergen Research has segmented the global Prefilled Syringes Market on the basis of Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2028)

Reusable

Disposable

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2028)

Plastic

Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2028)

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2028)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Mail Order Pharmacies

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prefilled-syringes-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/211

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Prefilled Syringes Market

Competitive analysis of the Prefilled Syringes market

Regional analysis of Global Prefilled Syringes market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Prefilled Syringes market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Prefilled Syringes production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Prefilled Syringes market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Prefilled Syringes market

Global Prefilled Syringes market forecast (2020-2028)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.