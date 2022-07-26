Japan Ceramic Ball Bearings Market 2021-26: Share, Size, Trends, Industry Growth and Forecast

Japan Ceramic Ball Bearings Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Ceramic Ball Bearings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the japan ceramic ball bearings market reached a value of US$90.6 million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.

Ceramic ball bearings are anti-friction mechanical components that comprise a ceramic rolling ball, inner ring, outer ring, and a cage manufactured from stainless steel or heat-treated chrome. They are lightweight and corrosion-resistant and provide high stiffness and low thermal expansion compared to their metal counterparts. Presently, ceramic ball bearings are widely used in vacuum pumps, machine tools, bicycles, and underwater equipment across Japan to meet industry requirements and minimize the risk of expensive repairs and reduce operational costs.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Japan Ceramic Ball Bearings Market Trends:

Ceramic ball bearings are extensively used in gearboxes, engines, transmissions, and steering wheels of automobiles. This, along with the escalating use of public and private vehicles, is strengthening the market growth in Japan. Additionally, the widespread adoption of ceramic ball bearings in the manufacturing of marine and rail machinery that can efficiently function in harsh and adverse climatic conditions is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the introduction of improved ceramic ball bearing components with enhanced efficiency and speed and reduced risk of errors on account of ultra-precision processing technology is driving the market in the country.

Japan Ceramic Ball Bearings Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, raw material, product type, application.

Breakup by Raw Material:

Zirconium Oxide

Silicon Nitride

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Hybrid Ceramic Ball Bearings

Full Ceramic Ball Bearings

Breakup by Application:

Electric Motor

Automobile

Under Water Equipment

Laboratory Equipment

Aerospace

Others

Breakup by Region:

Kanto Region

Kinki Region

Central/ Chubu Region

Kyushu-Okinawa Region

Tohoku Region

Chugoku Region

Hokkaido Region

Shikoku Region

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

