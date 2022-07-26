What exactly are the differences between 4K and 1080p resolution?
The 1080p is popular in the field of TVs and projectors. The 4K is not that known to so many people. There really are some differences there.NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As their names imply, 4K UHD has a considerably higher resolution than 1080P HD video. 4K resolution is exactly 3840 x 2160 pixels, whilst 1080P consists of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The 4K designation refers to the close to 4000 horizontal pixels.
What is the difference?
Traditionally, the resolution is marked according to vertical pixels, and in the case of 1080p, 1080 pixels vertical lines make up the high resolution; in contrast, 4K displays 2160 pixels vertically.
With a 16:9 aspect ratio, 4K contains almost four times as many screen pixels as 1080p technology. 4K exceeds 8 million pixels, while 1080p is only 2 million pixels, and when comparing the quality of 4K to 1080p video, it is clear that 4K is clearer giving a more visually comfortable sensation.
4K is superior to 1080p in 3 ways.
There are a number of reasons why 4K is clearly ahead of 1080p in terms of image quality. These reasons are mainly focused on the following areas.
Detail processing
Compared to 1080P, 4K has four times more pixels, so UHD TVs with 4K technology are able to show complex details in a higher contrast manner. This is considered to be the biggest advantage of 4K video technology. As an example, when rendering hair or feathers, and other images containing very fine detail, these images can cause problems such as moiré streaks or slight blurring in formats other than Ultra HD.
Close Viewing
4K offers a significant increase in resolution compared to 1080p, and it allows the viewer to be placed closer to a larger, closer screen while enjoying a sharper picture. The best-recommended viewing distance for a 4K TV is twice that of a regular TV.
In short, you can sit twice as close to a 4K screen as compared to a standard HD screen, and even then, you won't experience the various blurs of lower resolution.
Reduce the scale
Generally, recorded video files are expected to be saved at a lower resolution. In the case of 4K, it may be possible to scale down to a high definition output of 2K. Tests have shown that when the 4K video that has been scaled down the final video quality is still much clearer than the image produced by initially creating the recording in 2K.
4K is the perfect choice for those who have high aspirations for movies, TV shows or videos. This Ultra HD technology will ultimately change the way we watch video, both from a production and viewing perspective.
TV brands such as Sony are now selling 4K TVs at more affordable prices and are increasingly producing 4K video content. In addition, many projector brands are also launching new 4K projectors. For example, Dangbei has introduced the Dangbei Mars Pro as its first 4K projector product. This 4K projector not only makes a huge improvement in picture quality, it also uses a laser light source to take the projector to a new level of brightness. Many other projector brands have launched similar 4K products, which has laid the foundation for the popularity of 4K.
