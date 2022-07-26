Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Growing at 14.6% CAGR to Hit US$ 116.31 Billion by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising implementation of AIDC solutions in the e-Commerce industry and increased utilization of AIDC solutions in smartphones are some key factors market growth

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size – USD 39.92 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%, Market Trends – Rising adoption of AIDC solutions in public transportation sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) market size reached USD 39.92 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global AIDC market revenue growth include rising implementation of these solutions in the e-Commerce industry and rising use in smartphones. Rising adoption of automatic identification and data capture solutions in public transportation is another factor expected to augment revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), which is the largest municipal transit agency in North Texas, was an early adopter of biometric technology. In its trains, DART has installed facial recognition technology-based cameras. Biometric systems are used in such cameras for a range of functions, and serve to monitor train capacity, medical emergencies, and lets authorities know whenever a specific individual is or individuals are on board. Other biometric uses include smart ID cards and smart ticketing to identify a person using face recognition in order to access public transportation systems, thereby enabling safer travelling and streamlining ticketing and passenger management processes.

The key industry participants include:

Cognex Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sick AG, Honeywell International Inc., Synaptics Inc., NEC Corporation, Seagull Scientific, Inc., and Godex International Co Ltd.

However, security concerns such as cyberattacks and data duplicating are some major challenges that automatic identification and data capture systems encounter, which is expected to hamper growth of the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market to some extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Barcodes segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising usage of barcode technology to monitor, identify, and count products across various industries, such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

Healthcare segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising integration of automatic identification and data capture solutions in operating healthcare systems as a result of rising need for better care management, boosting the operating effectiveness of the medical workforce, improving patient safety, and lowering medication errors.

North America is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the high presence of key market players such as Cognex Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Synaptics Inc. among others in countries in the region.

In May 2021, Adaptive Vision Sp. z o.o. was acquired by Zebra Technologies Corporation. Adaptive Vision's acquisition adds unique software to Zebra’s portfolio of barcode printing, mobile computing, data capture, location solutions, and data platforms.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) on the basis of offering, product, technology, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Printer & Recorder

RFID Printers

Smart Card Printers

Label Printers

Barcode Printers

Magnetic Stripe Printers

Scanners & Readers

RFID Scanners

Magnetic Stripe Readers

Smart Card Readers

Barcode Scanners

Camera-based Scanners

CCD Barcode Scanners

Laser Barcode Scanners

Smart Card Readers

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Biometric Scanners

Finger Print Recognition

Face Recognition

IRIS Recognition

Voice Recognition

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Biometrics

Magnetic Strips

Smart Cards

Barcodes

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

Healthcare

Hospitality

E-commerce & Retail

Government

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by 2028?

