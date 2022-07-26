Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Growing at 14.6% CAGR to Hit US$ 116.31 Billion by 2028
Rising implementation of AIDC solutions in the e-Commerce industry and increased utilization of AIDC solutions in smartphones are some key factors market growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) market size reached USD 39.92 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global AIDC market revenue growth include rising implementation of these solutions in the e-Commerce industry and rising use in smartphones. Rising adoption of automatic identification and data capture solutions in public transportation is another factor expected to augment revenue growth of the market going ahead.
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), which is the largest municipal transit agency in North Texas, was an early adopter of biometric technology. In its trains, DART has installed facial recognition technology-based cameras. Biometric systems are used in such cameras for a range of functions, and serve to monitor train capacity, medical emergencies, and lets authorities know whenever a specific individual is or individuals are on board. Other biometric uses include smart ID cards and smart ticketing to identify a person using face recognition in order to access public transportation systems, thereby enabling safer travelling and streamlining ticketing and passenger management processes.
The key industry participants include:
Cognex Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sick AG, Honeywell International Inc., Synaptics Inc., NEC Corporation, Seagull Scientific, Inc., and Godex International Co Ltd.
However, security concerns such as cyberattacks and data duplicating are some major challenges that automatic identification and data capture systems encounter, which is expected to hamper growth of the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) market to some extent over the forecast period.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
Barcodes segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising usage of barcode technology to monitor, identify, and count products across various industries, such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.
Healthcare segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising integration of automatic identification and data capture solutions in operating healthcare systems as a result of rising need for better care management, boosting the operating effectiveness of the medical workforce, improving patient safety, and lowering medication errors.
North America is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the high presence of key market players such as Cognex Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Synaptics Inc. among others in countries in the region.
In May 2021, Adaptive Vision Sp. z o.o. was acquired by Zebra Technologies Corporation. Adaptive Vision's acquisition adds unique software to Zebra’s portfolio of barcode printing, mobile computing, data capture, location solutions, and data platforms.
Emergen Research has segmented the global automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) on the basis of offering, product, technology, end-use, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hardware
Software
Services
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Printer & Recorder
RFID Printers
Smart Card Printers
Label Printers
Barcode Printers
Magnetic Stripe Printers
Scanners & Readers
RFID Scanners
Magnetic Stripe Readers
Smart Card Readers
Barcode Scanners
Camera-based Scanners
CCD Barcode Scanners
Laser Barcode Scanners
Smart Card Readers
Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
Biometric Scanners
Finger Print Recognition
Face Recognition
IRIS Recognition
Voice Recognition
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
Biometrics
Magnetic Strips
Smart Cards
Barcodes
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
BFSI
Healthcare
Hospitality
E-commerce & Retail
Government
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
