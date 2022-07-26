Neuromonitoring Device Market | Significant growth is expected in emerging economies such as Japan, China & South Korea

Neuromonitoring Device Market

Increasing medical tourism is a key trend for neuromonitoring products & service providers as spine surgery is the fastest growing specialty in medical tourism

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuromonitoring refers to the observation of neurophysiological functions of the central and peripheral nervous system during surgical procedures. Thus, the market share of neuromonitoring devices is expected to increase. In the medical field, technology has advanced significantly, with new and more complex technologies being developed to assist doctors in their daily practice. Many of these devices have become less invasive or non-invasive in recent years. A similar scenario is the size of the Neuromonitoring Device Market, where multimodality non-invasive monitoring can now be used to extract a wealth of information useful for therapeutic and prognostic purposes.

Increasing medical tourism is a key trend for neuromonitoring products and service providers as spine surgery is the fastest growing specialty in medical tourism. The use of neuromonitoring as part of medical tourism will improve surgical outcomes worldwide. Patients who travel for medical treatment frequently act as both consumers and decision makers.

Consequently, increased demand from medical tourism patients may increase the need for neuromonitoring equipment in hospitals. Furthermore, medical tourism will increase knowledge about the need for neuromonitoring and how to use it during surgery. The increasing prevalence of neurological diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease, especially among the elderly population, is expected to drive the global market for neuromonitoring devices.

Increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, emergence of neurodegenerative disorders, increase in the number of traumatic brain injuries and recent expansion of brain tracking in clinical studies will increase the opportunities in the neuromonitoring devices market during the forecast period.

The global neuromonitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product and region. By product, the market is segmented into intracranial pressure monitoring, cerebral oximeter, infrared spectroscopy, speckle imaging, Doppler ultrasound, EEG, fetal/neonatal neuromonitoring devices, micro ultrasound, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a healthy pace. During the forecast period, emerging economies such as Japan, China, South Korea and India are expected to witness significant growth. The presence of many local players from China and Japan could help the industry to flourish.

Moreover, growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of brain injuries are likely to drive growth in the local market in the coming years. According to the 2020 National Census, b By 2025, China's elderly population is projected to reach 300 million, and by 2033, it will exceed 400 million.

Key Benefits:

• This analysis provides indepth analysis regarding neuromonitoring devices market size, market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the neuromonitoring devices market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing neuromonitoring devices market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the neuromonitoring devices market forecast on the basis of segmentation that assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global neuromonitoring devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Players

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Medtronic Plc

• GE Healthcare

• Nuvasive, Inc.

• Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

• Intranerve Neuroscience Holdings, LLC

• RIMED Ltd.

• SpecialtyCare

