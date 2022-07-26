Stevia Market to Reach US$ 1,642.8 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5% by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness among consumers regarding high sugar intake in food & beverages are key factors driving market revenue growth

Stevia Market Size – USD 790.6 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from food & beverages industries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Stevia Market size was USD 790.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for stevia as an alternative for sucrose in the dairy industry and increasing investments by market players are factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, Stevia has a sweet taste, which makes it capable of replacing sugar in a diet and has a very low calorific value, which makes it ‘no-calorie’ food.

Stevia is also beneficial for indigestion-related problems, which decreases hunger and urges and cravings for sweets. Stevia when mixed with toothpaste helps to avoid gum disease, plaque buildup, and tooth decay. Moreover, increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, is expected to drive growth of the market during the forecast period. Stevia is a high-intensity sweetener, which is 200 times sweeter than sucrose, is used as a natural sweetener in the food & beverage industry and does not have any harmful effects on human body. It is also used as a tabletop sweetener in cafes and restaurants to add sweetness to instant beverages such as tea, coffee, and soft drinks.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Evolva Holding SA, GLG Life Tech Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc. and Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., among others.

However, despite huge demand, manufacturers find it difficult to keep up with high demand and low supply. Limited resources and fluctuation in stevia leaf prices are key factors driving growth of the stevia market over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The powder segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate over the forecast period owing to being widely used in the beverage industry as a natural sweetener and for instant go-to drinks. Powder stevia is widely used in various industries due to benefits such as weight management and controlling blood sugar levels.

The bakery & confectionery segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Stevia is almost 200 to 300 times sweeter than sugar, which makes it a good substitute for baking products and also helps in maintaining a healthy diet by reducing calorie intake.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major companies providing stevia-based products, growing health and wellness concerns among consumers, and increasing demand for sugar-free products in countries in this region.

In September 2021, Ingredion Incorporated, a U.S.-based leading provider of ingredient solutions to the food & beverage manufacturing industry and S&W Seed Co., a global integrated agricultural seed technology company, announced the U.S. stevia pilot production supply agreement.

Emergen Research has segmented the global stevia market based on type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Leaf

Liquid

Powder

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Liquid

Dry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Dairy

Bakery & Confectionery

Tabletop Sweeteners

Food & Beverages

Convenience Food

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Research Report on the Stevia Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Stevia market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Stevia market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Stevia market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Stevia market and its key segments?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

