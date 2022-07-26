Diabetic Nephropathy Market Recorded Hyper Growth in the Upcoming Year | Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc

Diabetic Nephropathy Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in diabetic nephropathy cases, chronic heart disease cases.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabetic nephropathy is a chronic kidney disease that can affect people with diabetes. This happens when the kidneys fail due to high blood glucose levels. It can occur in people with type-2 diabetes. Diabetic nephropathy is caused by damage to the smallest blood vessels. Both kidneys begin to release protein into the urine when the small blood vessels begin to damage. As per the report published by Allied market Research, The global Diabetic Nephropathy Market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

Up to 40% of people with type-1 diabetes eventually develop significant kidney disease, sometimes requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant. Only 4 to 6% of all patients with type-2 diabetes require dialysis, although about 20-30% of people with type-2 diabetes develop some kidney damage. About 40% of all people who need to start dialysis have kidney failure from type-1 or type-2 diabetes.

The major factors driving the diabetic nephropathy market are the increase in the geriatric population suffering from diabetic nephropathy, the continuous increase in the range of conditions that can be treated with diabetic nephropathy drugs, and the growing demand for anti-diabetic drugs. The market has grown due to increasing prevalence of various kidney diseases and increase in tests, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Diabetic nephropathy can be controlled with medication, a low-protein diet, a healthy lifestyle, exercise, and proper screening to prevent kidney failure. Furthermore, diabetic nephropathy medicine works by controlling blood glucose levels, lowering cholesterol levels, and lowering high blood pressure (hypertension).

Widespread use of diabetic nephropathy medication and increased diagnostic tests for diabetic nephropathy have increased the diabetic nephropathy market share. Moreover, increase in initiatives by government and non-government organizations to raise awareness about diabetic nephropathy contributes significantly to the growth of the industry.

Lack of skilled professionals for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy in emerging and less developed countries, poor planning of diabetic nephropathy treatment in low-income countries are the major factors restraining the market. Stringent regulatory norms and lengthy approvals for the sale of drugs for diabetic nephropathy also hamper market growth. Due to these factors, sales of premium diabetic nephropathy products are low. New drug introduction for diabetic nephropathy in developing nations is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for global market expansion during the forecast period.

According to FDA data published in 2019, about 40% of pharmaceutical manufacturing units were set up in India and China for active pharmaceutical ingredients. This has seriously affected the supply chain of medicines. The healthcare industry in developing nations is projected to grow significantly due to various factors including increasing investment in both public and private sectors, increase in chronic diseases, increasing number of diabetic patients and population growth.

On the basis of drug class, the market is classified into angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, calcium channel blockers, diuretics, renin inhibitors, and others. By type, the market is segmented into type-1 diabetes and type-2 diabetes. Depending on the distribution channel, it is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online providers and drug and retail pharmacies. Based on drug class, diabetic nephropathy market size, the angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor segment was the largest revenue contributor to the global market in 2021, along with temporary and permanent chronic heart disease, heart attack, hypertension, and diabetic nephropathy. The diuretics segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness and surge in cases of oedema, hypertension, kidney stones and diabetic nephropathy.

North America generated maximum revenue in 2021, due to increase in number of patient admissions and chronic kidney diseases. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in diabetic nephropathy cases, chronic heart disease cases and hypertension.

Key Market Players

• AbbVie Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bayer AG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Merck & Co

• Astrazenica Plc

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals

• Sanofi

