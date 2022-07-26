Berlin Barracks / Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004196
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/24/2022 6:15 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14 / Business Center Rd, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Luke Lacroix
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: Kristian Riley
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/24/22 the State Police responded to Williamstown for a
report of a road rage incident resulting in an assault. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks
arrived on scene and subsequent investigation revealed that Lacroix and Riley were driving
in separate vehicles on VT Rt 14 when Lacroix stopped in the roadway and physically assaulted
Riley before leaving the scene. Lacroix was located at his residence and was issued a citation
to appear in Orange Superior Court- Criminal Division on 08/24/2022 at 08:30 AM to answer to
the offense of Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2022 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
