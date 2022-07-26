Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004196

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

                             

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2022 6:15 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 14 / Business Center Rd, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Luke Lacroix                                               

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VICTIM: Kristian Riley

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

 

             

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 07/24/22 the State Police responded to Williamstown for a

report of a road rage incident resulting in an assault. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks

arrived on scene and subsequent investigation revealed that Lacroix and Riley were driving

in separate vehicles on VT Rt 14 when Lacroix stopped in the roadway and physically assaulted

Riley before leaving the scene.  Lacroix was located at his residence and was issued a citation

to appear in Orange Superior Court- Criminal Division on 08/24/2022 at 08:30 AM to answer to

the offense of Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.   

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2022 at 8:30 AM            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

