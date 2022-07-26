Submit Release
MPD Celebrates 2022 National Night Out with Citywide Kick-Off

The Metropolitan Police Department invites DC residents to join our officers and other community leaders to celebrate the 39th Annual National Night Out (NNO) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. This police awareness-raising national event introduces communities to local law enforcement, and highlights crime prevention, neighborhood watch programs, and other safety-related issues.

 

MPD has scheduled events across our seven police districts during the late afternoon and evening hours. Activities include community cookouts, agency resources, musical performances, and more. The kick-off location will take place in MPD’s First District.

WHAT: National Night Out Citywide Kick-Off

WHEN: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

TIME: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

WHERE: Lincoln Park – 1100 East Capitol Street, NE

MPD locations for all National Night Out events

District

Time

Location

1D

5-8 pm

Lincoln ParkKick-off

1100 East Capitol Street, NE

2D

5-8 pm

Guy Mason Recreation Center
3600 Calvert Street, NW

3D

5-8 pm

Kennedy Recreation Center

1401 7th Street, NW

4D

4-8 pm

Fourth District Station (North Side)

6001 Georgia Avenue, NW

5D

4-8 pm

Joseph Cole Recreation Center

1299 Neal Street, NE

6D

2-6 pm

JC Nalle ES (Field)

219 50th Street, SE

7D

4-7 pm

TheArc (Parking Lot)

1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE

 

 

 

If you have any questions or want more information about any National Night Out events, please contact the Community Outreach Supervisor Tia Ellis, at (202) 421-5564 or [email protected].

 

