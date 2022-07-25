Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, have issued the following statement after multiple people were shot in the City of Langley and the Township of Langley:

“Our thoughts are with the victims of the horrific shootings in Langley and the Township of Langley today, as well as their friends, family and loved ones. This senseless act of violence against members of our community is extremely concerning and unacceptable.

“While we don’t yet know the motive behind this incident, we understand people are concerned and fearful when events like these happen in our communities. With today’s tragic events, we reaffirm our government’s commitment to tackling gun violence in all communities throughout B.C.

“This remains an active police investigation, and we ask that the public co-operate with and assist them in this work.”