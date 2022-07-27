SMUGGLEBOT Introduces The SMUGGLEVERSE, A New Way to NFT Offering Exclusive Presale Access at NFT Expoverse
SMUGGLEVERSE partners with NFT Expoverse in Los Angeles to provide exclusive presale accessLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SMUGGLVERSE, a first-of-its-kind NFT Marketplace that combines proprietary cutting and stacking technology with virtual smuggling and avatar recording artists, has teamed-up with NFT Expoverse to offer exclusive presale access to attendees of the event, which takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 29-31.
SMUGGLEVERSE will be launching the Metaverse’s most sought-after digital cannabis strain, CRYPTONYTE, along with its first music NFT - “Cryptonyte Smugglers Anthem” by SMUGGLEBOT.
A collection of 935 NFTs of CRYPTONYTE, totaling 20-Pounds, will be released across 9 different quantities/rarities ranging from a kilo, which drops as a 1-of-1, all the way down to 420 digital joints. Only 20-Pounds of CRYPTONYTE will ever exist, with the total supply diminishing each time a joint is burned.
SMUGGLEVERSE presale access will be available at Booth #715 at the Los Angeles NFT Expoverse, where attendees will also be able to connect with the founders and the team behind the music and technology.
SMUGGLVERSE founders will also be sharing their expertise on the evolution of NFTs within the cannabis and music industries, and how NFTs and the Metaverse will impact the future of the entertainment industry, as they begin development on the first IRL/Metaverse hybrid feature film.
NFT Expoverse is an educational 3-day event showcasing how blockchain technology will transform the world. The event is set to cater to newcomers and professionals alike. Top blockchain industry leaders are coming together to present attendees with a series of educational seminars, keynote addresses, and a host of exhibitors who will be showcasing some of the most innovative and cutting-edge products within the blockchain industry.
This massive event is supported by high-profile sponsors who believe in and are committed to its success. The support from these incredible companies is contributing to making NFT Expoverse the biggest and most accessible mass adoption blockchain event of the year.
To find out more about one of the nation’s most significant blockchain events, including how to attend, visit https://nftexpoverse.com.
About The SMUGGLEVERSE
The SMUGGLEVERSE is an ERC-721 NFT Marketplace on the Polygon blockchain that allows anybody with a MetaMask wallet to purchase and sell digital cannabis and music NFTs. These NFTs symbolize “digital” cannabis, which is merely a virtual object and has no entitlements or rights in any actual cannabis substance. More information is available at www.smuggleverse.com
About ZJ Events
The primary goal of ZJ Events has always been to create top-notch events in the nation, gathering the industry’s best under the same roof. The team strives to provide all attendees with a fun, thrilling experience that promotes business networking. NFT Expoverse is one of many different industry-specific events produced by the ZJ Events team.
For more information, visit https://zjevents.com
