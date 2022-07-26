Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Diagnostics Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook - 2021-2027

The global Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Diagnostics market is forecast to reach USD 5.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The elevating incidence rate of hospital-acquired infections across the globe and the growing number of researches on infectious disease diagnosis is driving the demand for the market.

The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Immediate diagnosis of infectious disease is the present need of the time due to evolving pathogens and increasing the occurrence rate of hospital-acquired infections. The government of various nations has been emphasizing on rapid diagnosis of infectious disease as a strategic priority like in the U.S. The global COVID-19 pandemic is another mentionable crucial factor that is boosting the demand for laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents.

However, one of the mentionable challenges for the growth of the market players amidst this epidemic is supply chain management. As an instance, in China, when the pandemic reached the zenith, the transportation was to a halt that resulted in breaking the supply chain. The main reason for such disruption is not because companies are not manufacturing, but it was because the mobility of comments from one part of the nation to another was becoming a challenge. Thus, such disruption in the supply chain may hinder the growth of the market.

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories, Roche AG, bioMérieux, Alere, Inc., Becton Dickenson, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid Inc., Qiagen, and Seegene, Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumables

Instruments and Reagents

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Urinalysis

Molecular Diagnostic

Immunoassay

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Resistance Testing

Disease Testing

Infection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bloodstream Infections

Gastrointestinal Infections

Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia

Surgical Site Infections

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Others

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Diagnostics market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Urinalysis testing procedure is used to detect as well as manage a various range of disorders, such as kidney diseases, urinary tract infections, and diabetes. It involves checking the concentration, appearance, and content of the urine. It may result in illness or diseases.

Gastrointestinal infections is among the most commonly encountered infections in primary care. They are not always severe and can often be resolved quickly. They can be serious inpatient populations and healthcare settings.

Among applications, disease testing in HAI diagnostic is anticipated to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the advancement in technology in the healthcare sector, many modern diagnostic instruments and techniques have made the process more accurate.

North America held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The region is anticipated to witness several growth opportunities leading to the increase in the level of awareness among consumers owing to the presence of a large number of educational institutes, hospitals, corporate buildings, and also rise in the self-hygiene among people, which will significantly influence the growth of the industry.

