Sterile Filtration Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2021-2027

The global sterile filtration market is expected to reach USD 8,488.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing demand for sterile filter from the pharmaceutical sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global sterile filtration market is expected to reach USD 8,488.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sterile filtration finds usage in the removal of contaminants and particulates from fluids comprising media with or without buffers, serum, reagents, biologic or proteinaceous samples, or other types of fluids. Filtration through a pore size of 0.2 µm is essential to get a sterile filtrate by filtering particles and germs from fluids (liquids and gases) to prevent them from contaminating the end-products. As per the GMP guidelines and the guidelines by the (FDA), producers are required to perform a filter integrity test at the pre and post-production cycle. The test confirms that the filter is completely functional and that no undesirable components got through it.

Biopharmaceuticals products normally cannot be terminally sterilized, and thus it is crucial to use sterile grade filters in aseptic processing. Application of heat sterilization or any other process in biopharmaceutical drug products results in unwanted degradation of the product. Sterilizing membrane filtration frequently necessitated reducing the levels of bioburden within process streams to prevent the potential formation of biofilm. Further, to ascertain that the sterile filtered products uphold the pure form, a growing number of firms, especially the firms in the pharmaceutical sector, are deploying disposable process solutions to store or process the subsequent filtrate.

The growing use of sterile filtration in the food & beverage industry, especially in breweries, is playing an instrumental role in driving the market growth. Recent researches uphold the use of sterile filtration as the most appropriate method for brewers for controlling microbial hazards. Even though beer is alcoholic, acidic, anaerobic, and comprises hop compounds that ply the role of preservatives, certain microorganisms can survive in the chemical environment and thrive on rich nutrients present in beer. These kinds of microorganisms may result in beer spoilage forming a haze or sedimentation, a rancid/sour flavor, and over-carbonation, thus requiring the need for sterile filtration.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Parker Hannifin Corporation, GE Healthcare, Steriletech Corporation, 3M, Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, and Merck KGaA, among others.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cartridge Filters

Angioplasty Balloons

Capsule Filters

Membranes

Syringe Filters

Others

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

Polyethersulfone (PES)

Nylon

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Fill-Finish Process

Buffer Filtration & Cell Culture Media Preparation

Bioburden Reduction

Water Purification

Air Filtration

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms

Food & Beverage Firms

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Sterile Filtration market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, cartridge filters held a substantial sterile filtration market share in 2019. Membrane cartridge filters obtainable in hydrophilic polyamide or hydrophobic polypropylene provide the essential high performance for complete sterility of compressed air supply. Also, it provides a very large filtration surface area and a substantial amount of thermo-mechanical resistance.

By membrane type, polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) is likely to grow at a rate of 7.9% in the forecast period. It offers benefits like a wide range of membrane ratings, good chemical compatibility, excellent thermal stability, naturally hydrophobic, and high flow rate, among others.

By end-user, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical firms held the largest sterile filtration market share in 2019. Sterile filtration is essential to consistently prevent damage to the sterile barriers from impacting the production of biopharmaceuticals. Further, it is a vital process with high economic significance for biopharmaceutical firms.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.7% in the forecast period. The high growth rate of the APAC region is owing to substantial investments by leading market players, supportive government initiatives, and growing infrastructure development for research and development activities, among others.

