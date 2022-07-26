OSS & BSS Market Witnessed to Flourish at by 2027 | CAGR of 13.7%

OSS & BSS Industry

The adoption of various strategies by CSPs in this region to upgrade their existing OSS & BSS is driving growth of the market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in in-app purchase payments in developing countries, rise in data usage & internet penetration, and low data tariffs along with increase in smartphone penetration are the major factors that propel the growth of the global In-app purchase market.

Nevertheless, digital illiteracy and limited digital infrastructure impede the market growth. However, surge in expenditure on digital advertisement and rise in demand for fast and hassle-free transaction service are anticipated to usher new opportunities in the near future.

Based on operating system, the iOS segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for around half of the global In-app purchase market, and is projected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period.

This is attributed to growing adoption of iOS based smartphones, tablets and other devices among the developed nation of North America and Europe. However, the android segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on type, the subscription segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global In-app purchase market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. This is owing to various advantages such as flexibility in terms of billing & payment, conversion of fixed cost into variable cost, ease of distribution, and reliability & consistency revenue stream.

However, the non-consumable segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. The non-consumable application provides an ability to the user to remove the advertising which is pooping while the user is using the app. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific followed by North America region held the largest share of the global In-app purchase market, contributing to more than two-fourths of the total share in 2019, and will continue its leadership position during the forecast period.

In addition, the same region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to growing in-app purchase among the major Asian countries which include China and Japan and decrease in purchasing cost of mobile apps such as Liftoff, AppsFlyer, Clickky, AppLift. and Aarki.

