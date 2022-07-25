PM asks army to increase protection of national security

VIETNAM, July 25 - HÀ NỘI — The Central Military Commission on Monday held a meeting to review the Việt Nam People's Army’s national defence work in the first half of the year and set out plans for the next six months.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended and spoke at the event.

Minister of Defence General Phan Văn Giang chaired the discussions. Other Politburo members, standing members of the Central Military Commission and high-level military officers were also in attendance.

Reports presented at the meeting showed that the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of Defence have successfully directed the army to fulfil their missions and tasks in the last six months.

They had done a great job supervising national security, forecasting military situations, and handling conflicts to protect the country’s sovereignty, borders, sea and islands.

They had collaborated closely with concerned ministries and authorities to come up with strategies, schemes and legal systems on military and national defence.

They had also proposed that the Politburo implement resolutions on organising the army and promote the development of the defence industry until 2030 and the following years.

The commission had directed the army to be prepared and stay on high alert to protect the country’s airspace, sea, border, and inland areas, and coordinate with forces to maintain security and order nationwide.

Such efforts ensured safety for the fifth plenum of the 13th Central Committee, the third session of the 15th National Assembly, the 31st SEA Games, and other important national events.

More than 13,500 military officers and defence civilians, and nearly 2,200 vehicles were deployed to help and rescue people in disaster-prone areas, especially those severely affected by torrential rainfall and floods in the northern and north-central regions.

In the next six months, the commission sets out to achieve greater results for their military and defence missions than in 2021.

Some of their main focuses are to be proactive in forecasting and evaluating defence situations, and provide timely advice to the Party and State to ensure national security.

Another important task will be to review 10 years of implementation of the resolution of the 11th tenure of the eighth Central Committee on the strategy for national defence in the new situation, as well as to continue building and strengthening national defence and defence zones at all levels.

They also aim to execute a force adjustment plan, which is the main theme of this year’s military activities, and implement the Politburo's resolution on the organisation of the army for the 2021-30 period and the following years.

Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính applauded the commission and army’s efforts to protect the Party, the country, the people, and the socialist regime in the last six months. They have helped to boost the people’s trust in the Party and State and strengthen the country’s position internationally, he said.

He also pointed out some drawbacks and challenges that need addressing, including limited quality of officer training, cadres and party members who violated the Party’s discipline, State law, and military discipline, as well as inadequacies in handling land for defence and finance in some units.

The PM asked the Ministry of Defence to perform eight key tasks, of which the most important is to protect the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to maintain social stability and national security.

They should also contribute to Party building and help improve Party members’ corruption-fighting capabilities, as well as improving external relations and international integration to protect the country from afar, he said.

He expressed his hopes that the army will continue its legacy and be a strong shield that protects the country, Party, State and the people, following President Hồ Chí Minh’s guidance: “Complete every mission, overcome every difficulty, beat every enemy”, and keep contributing to the development of the country.

In the afternoon, the PM visited and worked with DNA forensic units to identify the remains of martyrs with missing information. VNS