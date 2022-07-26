PHILIPPINES, July 26 - Press Release

July 25, 2022 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RAMON BONG REVILLA JR. ON THE FIRST SONA OF PRESIDENT FERDINAND R. MARCOS JR. I believe the maiden State of the Nation Address delivered by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has lived up to expectations, and even exceeded them. More than the usual rhetoric of presenting common statistics and broad stroke statements, the President's SONA has become an open book of strategic plans and targeted policies the government is determined to take in order to bring the nation back on its feet. His message is an assuring testament that our nation is led by a visionary who has a concrete plan for steering the government to effect positive changes for the Filipino people. Sincerity is overwhelmingly felt in his message rooted in his genuine and earnest desire to serve the country. The President's SONA reflects our shared vision for the country and our people as evident in the policies and issues he tackled and the priority bills I recently filed such as the SBN 26 - "Kaayusan sa Adhikaing Pagamutan Act" touching on the President's call to strengthen healthcare and bring it closer to the people. On education, the President emphasized that our students should have access to quality educational materials; and for our part in the Senate, we have parallel efforts to achieve this as this representation has, even before the opening of the Congress, already filed SBN 258 or the "One Student, One Tablet Act"; and SBN 503 which seeks to digitize all books necessary for public education and establish the Philippine Online Library, among others. As regards agriculture, the President highlighted the need to improve the entire value chain by helping all the stakeholders to be productive. At the helm of the Department of Agriculture, President Bongbong Marcos showed his grasp on the issues and concerns of the sector despite his still very short stint in the Department. Isasakatuparan niya ang tunay na reporma para sa magsasakang Pilipino na naglalayon na matugunan ang nagbabadyang krisis sa pagkain gaya na lamang ng mga naihain na nating mga panukalang batas sa simula ng buwan na ito: SBN 23 - Pantawid Magsasakang Pilipino Act, at SBN 30 - Kabalikat sa Agrikultura at Pagkain na tutugon sa hinaing ng mga magsasaka at mga konsumers. President Marcos' SONA has sufficiently covered other crucial policy issues directly affecting the nation and our people such as the conditions of the economy, education social welfare, environment, climate change, labor especially the welfare of overseas Filipino workers, infrastructure development, affordable electricity, and independent foreign policy. He particularly highlighted key issues such as the rising price of oil and other basic necessities, the looming food shortage, and the weakening value of the Philippine Peso. He not only explained how these key issues are affecting us but more importantly, he presented to us his plans and solutions. He did not fail to mention the elephant in the room - the still very present pandemic. His plan shows how he seeks to strike the perfect balance between the welfare of our people on one hand, and the economy on the other. His "No Lockdown" stance is balanced with his goal of strengthening our healthcare system. Batid niya na ang kailangang makamit ay balansyadong pamamalakad upang habang sinisiguradong ligtas ang taumbayan, ay makakabangon din naman ang ating ekonomiya na labis na pinadapa ng pandemya. His priority legislative measures reveal an all-encompassing and inclusive plan for all. Sound fiscal policy is truly necessary in order for our country to bounce back and high. With his proposed Budget Modernization Bill, public participation and transparency in budgeting will ensure that the national coffers could continue fueling much needed programs. Pinatunayan ni President Bongbong Marcos na tunay niyang nauunawaan ang pinagdaraanan at pasan-pasan ng mga Pilipino. Hindi simple at basta-basta ang mga plano, kung hindi kongkreto at plantsado upang siguraduhin na ramdam at pangmatagalan ang pagbabagong ihahain sa taumbayan. Makakaasa siya na katuwang niya tayo sa pagsusulat ng mga batas na sisiguraduhing sama-sama tayong babangon muli.