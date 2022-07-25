Arrests Made in a Robbery Offenses in the Second and Sixth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred in the Second and Sixth Districts.

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 1:47 pm, in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the suspects entered an establishment and approached an employee. The suspects assaulted the employee and then took money from a cash register. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 22-077-980

On Monday, July 25, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21 year-old Neko Dozier, and 21 year-old Miyonnah Davis, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence). After further investigation by detectives, they were both charged with the below offenses.

Robbery (Snatch)/ Simple Assault: On Tuesday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 8:00 pm, in the 1500 block of 23 rd Street, Southeast, the suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects snatched the victim’s property. As the suspects were fleeing the scene, one of the suspects pepper sprayed the victim. CCN: 22-099-799

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Wednesday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:24 pm, in the 4600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast, the suspects approached the victim. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 22-100-275

Additionally, Miyonnah Davis has been charged with Armed Robbery (Pepper Spray) in reference to an offense that occurred on Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 10:56 am, in the 3600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. In that offense, the suspects approached the victim. The suspects sprayed the victim with pepper spray and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 22-102-600

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.