Silver Alert- Daniel Seibert ACTIVE

Daniel Seibert, 85-years-old, 5' 11", 230 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a dark shirt, tan pants, and dark blue shoes. Daniel left his home in the area of 200 block of West Calle Canon, in Green Valley. He was driving a white 200 Mercury Grand Marquis bearing AZ / 676GBX. Daniel has memory issues and does not have a cell phone. If you have any information on Daniel's location, please contact Pima County Sheriff's Department or call 911.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.