Silver Alert- Daniel Seibert ACTIVE

Daniel Seibert, 85-years-old, 5' 11", 230 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a dark shirt, tan pants, and dark blue shoes. Daniel left his home in the area of 200 block of West Calle Canon, in Green Valley. He was driving a white 200 Mercury Grand Marquis bearing AZ / 676GBX. Daniel has memory issues and does not have a cell phone. If you have any information on Daniel's location, please contact Pima County Sheriff's Department or call 911.