Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,876 in the last 365 days.

Silver Alert- Daniel Seibert ACTIVE

Daniel Seibert, 85-years-old, 5' 11", 230 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a dark shirt, tan pants, and dark blue shoes. Daniel left his home in the area of 200 block of West Calle Canon, in Green Valley. He was driving a white 200 Mercury Grand Marquis bearing AZ / 676GBX. Daniel has memory issues and does not have a cell phone. If you have any information on Daniel's location, please contact Pima County Sheriff's Department or call 911.

You just read:

Silver Alert- Daniel Seibert ACTIVE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.