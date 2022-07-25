Submit Release
Gov. Pritzker Announces Two Appointments to Boards and Authorities

ILLINOIS, July 25 - CHICAGO TRANSIT AUTHORITY BOARD


Neema Jha will serve as a Member of the Chicago Transit Authority Board.* Jah is a Principal, Customer Practice Manager at Amazon Web Services as where she oversees a portfolio of enterprise customers. She previously served as Director of Technology Strategy and Management for the Tribune Media Company led corporate technology strategy and at Deloitte Consulting as a Manager, Senior Consultant, and Business Analyst. Jah earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Truman State and an Executive Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.



ILLINOIS CRIMINAL JUSTICE INFORMATION AUTHORITY


David Olson will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.* Olson is a Professor and Co-Director of the Center for Criminal Justice Research at Loyola University Chicago where he has taught undergraduate and graduate courses and performed research since 1997. Prior to that he worked as a Research Analyst, Senior Research Scientist, and consultant at the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. David also serves on the Advisory Boards of the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice. Olson received a Bachelors in Criminal Justice from Loyola University Chicago and a Masters in Criminal Justice and a Ph.D. in Public Policy Analysis from the University of Illinois at Chicago.


* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

