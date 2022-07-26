Applicants Sought for Hawaii Elections Commission

HONOLULU – Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has been notified by the State of Hawaii Elections Commission of the need to appoint two members to the Commission to fill the following vacancies, under the authority conferred by Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 11-7(c):

1) The term of Clifford Motta (County of Hawaii) that expired on June 30, 2022, and

2) The term of Michael Curtis (County of Kauai) that expired on June 30, 2022.

As vacancies on the Commission shall be filled with a person from the same county as the departing elections commission member, Chief Justice Recktenwald is soliciting applications from residents of the County of Hawaii and the County of Kauai for these two vacancies. Please note that persons currently taking an active part in political management or in political campaigns cannot serve on the Commission.

Any resident of the County of Hawaii or the County of Kauai who is interested in serving on the State of Hawaii Elections Commission should submit a resume and cover letter that includes the following information:

A statement explaining why they are qualified to serve on the Commission. Education and employment history. A list of immediate relatives who serve in elected office. A disclosure of any pending litigation, tax, or criminal matter, any potential conflict of interest with regard to the duties of the Commission, or anything else that could adversely affect your ability to serve on the Commission. The names and contact information of three references.

Cover letters and resumes may be sent to:

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald

Supreme Court of Hawaii

417 S. King Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

Fax: 808-539-4703

Email: chiefjustice@courts.hawaii.gov

Resumes must be post-marked, emailed, faxed, or hand-delivered no later than Thursday, August 4, 2022. The names of all applicants will be made public. Once appointed, the individuals’ terms will be effective through June 30, 2026.

More information about the Commission can be found in Chapter 11 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes and on the Commission’s web page.