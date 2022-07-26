11 Lost Migrants Rescued in Mountains

OCOTILLO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued 11 undocumented individuals in the Jacumba Wilderness region.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., Saturday, Sector Dispatch notified El Centro station of a 9-1-1 call, they received from an individual who stated he was lost along with a group of 10 individuals and needed assistance.

Agents in the field were notified of the distress call and responded to the last known GPS coordinates provided. At approximately 1:26 a.m., agents located the lost individuals, all Nicaraguan nationals, one mile north of the U.S./Mexico border.

They were found to be safe and did not require medical attention. Agents verified that they did not possess the required documents to be present in the United States legally. The individuals were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be processed accordingly.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 264 individuals who were lost, in distress, or abandoned by smugglers.

