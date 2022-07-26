Submit Release
Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Uvalde Station apprehended a convicted sex offender, July 17.

Agents encountered Juan Felipe Sanchez-Martinez, 37, a citizen of Mexico, after he illegally entered the United States by crossing the Rio Grande River.

During processing, records checks revealed that in 2015 Sanchez-Martinez was convicted of indecency with a child via sexual contact in Texas. He was sentenced to four years in prison and deported in 2019.

As a convicted felon, will faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – re-entry after deportation.

During fiscal year 2022, Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered more than 1,651 criminal migrants.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

Follow us on Facebook at US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector and on Twitter and Instagram @USBPChiefDRT and CBP on Twitter @CBPSouthTexas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

