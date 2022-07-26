Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Uvalde Station apprehended a convicted sex offender, July 17.

Agents encountered Juan Felipe Sanchez-Martinez, 37, a citizen of Mexico, after he illegally entered the United States by crossing the Rio Grande River.

During processing, records checks revealed that in 2015 Sanchez-Martinez was convicted of indecency with a child via sexual contact in Texas. He was sentenced to four years in prison and deported in 2019.

As a convicted felon, will faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – re-entry after deportation.

During fiscal year 2022, Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered more than 1,651 criminal migrants.

