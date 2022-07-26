Burgum urges federal agency to expedite review of Fufeng Group land purchase and project  

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) conduct an expedited review of Fufeng Group’s recent purchase of land in Grand Forks for a wet corn milling plant.

The governor’s letter was sent in support of a formal request made last week by U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Marco Rubio of Florida for CFIUS to conduct a full review of the land purchase.

“We fully support their request and urge CFIUS to expedite the review of this land purchase and project, with a focus on potential national security implications related to the proximity to Grand Forks Air Force Base and involvement in the U.S. food supply chain,” Burgum wrote, noting that the City of Grand Forks has encouraged Fufeng Group to make a voluntary CFIUS filing, and according to a published report, the company has agreed to do so. “We ask that this review process be completed with the utmost urgency to aid Grand Forks officials in their decision-making process and provide clarity on whether this land purchase has national security implications. Our top priority is, and always will be, the safety and security of our citizens and our nation.”

The full letter can be viewed here.