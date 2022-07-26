Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,865 in the last 365 days.

HCM City officials seek greater investment in trip to US

VIETNAM, July 26 - Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Văn Mãi (seventh from left) and other city officials at a meeting with representatives of the Bank of America during the delegation’s visit to the US during July 18-25. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City will create the most favourable conditions for US businesses to invest in the city’s many fields such as finance, technology, infrastructure, education, healthcare and others, a top city official said.

The remark was made during a meeting between the chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Văn Mãi and a number of US firms as part of the city delegation’s visit to the US during July 18-25.

During the trip, HCM City called on investment funds and investors from the US to invest in the city and sought support to build an international financial centre with diverse financial services.

At a meeting with the Bank of America, the US’s second largest bank founded in 1904, Mãi said he was committed to assisting the bank to set up a branch in the city.

It would also ceaselessly work to build a liveable, friendly and safe city for its people and the international community, he added.

Madhu Kannan, executive vice chair of global corporate and investment banking at the bank, said the Vietnamese market was growing steadily with its advantages such as abundant human resources, favourable policies and friendly investment climate.

The bank is seeking permission to set up a $50 million branch in HCM City, Kannan said, adding he hoped to receive support for the bank’s return to Việt Nam after closing its Hà Nội office in 2002.

At another meeting with the KKR investment firm, Mãi called on the firm to invest in three major projects, including a metro system, a railway network connecting localities in the HCM City region, and a railway linking HCM City with the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ.

Those projects are critical to the development of not only HCM City but also the entire southern region, according to Mãi.

The delegation also met with McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, to learn how to reshape HCM City in the wake of the financial crisis, and how to accelerate its sustainable and inclusive growth.

It also met with the Sasaki Associates Inc., a design firm specialising in architecture, interior design, urban design, space planning, landscape architecture, and others. The city wanted the company to help with the general planning for the new Thủ Đức City.

HCM City is Việt Nam’s most dynamic and largest city, accounting for 25 per cent of the national GDP and 30 per cent of revenue.

The US remains one of Việt Nam’s largest trading partners. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $112 billion last year, rising from $90.8 billion in 2020.

According to the Foreign Investment Agency, currently the US has some 1,145 projects with a total registered capital of $10.3 billion, and experts said there is still a lot more room for growth. — VNS

You just read:

HCM City officials seek greater investment in trip to US

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.