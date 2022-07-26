Programme to boost connections in the south

VIETNAM, July 26 -

HCM CITY — A programme that seeks to connect suppliers in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta with distributors, exporting firms and trade promotion organisations will take place from August 5 to 9 at Lê Văn Tám Park in HCM City’s District 1.

Organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) in collaboration with departments of industry and trade and trade and investment promotion centres of localities in the south, it is among activities under the National Trade Promotion Programme in 2022 that aims to support businesses to implement the dual goals of COVID-19 prevention and economic development and link local enterprises with distributors, exporters and foreign trade promotion organisations.

It will feature a conference titled "Connecting suppliers in the Mekong Delta with distributors, exporting firms and trade promotion organisations" on August 5.

The conference is expected to attract about 300 participants, including leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, provinces and cities in the South, departments of industry and trade, trade and investment promotion centres, and associations, and representatives of embassies, foreign trade promotion organisations in Việt Nam and enterprises.

The event will set aside a display area for more than 300 suppliers from 20 provinces and cities in the south to introduce typical products, and products with export potential. About 20,000 domestic and international visitors are expected to visit and shop over the five days.

In addition, there will also be a programme that connects Vietnamese producers with large distributors such as Aeon, Central Retail and others, export consulting sessions, and online B2B matching between local exporting companies and distributors in Korea, Chile, Netherland, and Singapore.

Businesses can register to join the event at https://event.vietrade.gov.vn/ketnoidbscl. — VNS