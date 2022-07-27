How to choose between Lamp projector and Laser projector
Many people hesitate between lamp and laser when buying a projector, this article will introduce these two projectors to bring you some buying tips.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lamp and Laser projectors are the two main projector light sources that dominate the market share today. Many people are faced with a wide range of projectors and do not know how to choose between Lamp projectors and Laser projectors. This article will review these two types of projectors to inform your purchase decision.
First, we have to know some details about the Lamp projector and a laser projector.
Lamp projector
This is the most common type of projector. The biggest advantage of the lamp projector is that it has very mature technology. Epson is well known for its lamp projectors. Not only that, but it is also very reasonably priced. The most outstanding thing about it compared to laser projectors is that it is possible to replace the lamp. This has become one of its disadvantages. Even though its cost is low, you need to keep replacing the bulb to have enough brightness again, which also costs a lot of maintenance cost.
At any time projector technology has evolved, the disadvantages of lamp projectors are becoming more and more prominent. First, it requires frequent lamp replacement and also requires regular maintenance such as cleaning filters. If it is not maintained regularly, then the color and brightness of the projector's picture will become increasingly blurred. Secondly, it generates high heat, resulting in the need for more cooling and reduced component life. On top of that, it takes longer to turn on/off due to the need for the lamp to heat up and cool down.
Laser projector
Laser light source using the photoelectric effect, so that the excited state of particles in the hand-excited radiation under the action of a light source. A laser light source is completely different from a light bulb light source and an LED light source. First of all, the color of the laser light source is very pure, making its monochromaticity up to 10 times more than ordinary light sources. This makes laser light source projection equipment far superior to lamp light sources in terms of color presentation and stability. Even with long-term use, the picture quality will remain high brightness, as well as high color saturation and contrast.
The laser is also extremely good in terms of brightness, and by increasing the number of lasers, it is easy to bring the luminous flux of a single laser projector to 10,000-50,000 lumens or even higher, and the life of its light source remains high, which allows users to save a lot of time and money by not needing to replace the light source even after using the projector for a long time.
Laser projectors rely on separate red, green, and blue lasers. These types of projectors can keep working for at least 30000 hours. What’s the most important thing is that laser projectors give you the absolute finest picture quality with deeper, richer, more lifelike colors. In addition, it’s no need to spend time and money to maintain it, and no need to change the light bulb to save electricity. Ll in all, Laser projectors are extremely superior in terms of brightness, color performance, and longevity.
How to choose between a Lamp projector and a Laser Projector?
As we all know, the biggest drawback of a lamp projector is its lamp life. The adequate brightness that a lamp projector can maintain for a very short period. Although laser projectors are slightly more expensive than bulb projectors, when you add in the maintenance costs of bulb projectors (such as regular bulb replacement, etc.), the two types of projectors are not comparable in price. The bottom line is that in terms of brightness, laser projectors are slightly better than lamp projectors. This means that you can enjoy a clearer and brighter picture on a laser projector. AS we all know, the most important thing when picking a suitable home projector, apart from the budget, is the brightness of the projector.
There are many lamp projectors on the market now, but the most famous must be the BenQ and Epson. The BenQ TJ700STi, for example, is a 4K projector that uses a lamp light source. The brightness of this projector is 3000 ANSI Lumens. And not long ago, Dangbei released its flagship projector, the Dangbei Mars Pro, which uses an ALPD laser light source and has a brightness of 3200 ANSI lumens. In addition, it is certified for low blue light eye protection. This means you can enjoy high-definition movies while protecting your eyesight.
Both lamp projectors and laser projectors can project great images. But the quality of the images they project is not the same. The biggest disadvantage of a laser projector is that it is more expensive than a lamp projector, but the market now has many bulb projectors that are more expensive than laser projectors. For example, the Dangbei Mars Pro, a 4k laser projector, costs only ¥1699, which is comparable to the price of the BenQ TJ700STi, a lamp projector. But bear in mind that both lamp projectors and Laser projectors are unique and suitable for a particular purpose. It entirely depends on your purchase purpose!
