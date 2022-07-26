ALM Automotive Group Announces that it is now MOTORTREND Certification

All vehicles sold by the company will be thoroughly inspected by a qualified mechanic to exceed MotorTrend® national standards.

GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALM Automotive Group is pleased to announce it is now MotorTrend Certified, making it one of the most trusted dealerships in the country for new and used vehicles. ALM Automotive Group, also known as ALM Cars, is an independent car dealership that boasts its fifteenth year of success in Georgia and South Carolina.“When buying a used vehicle, it can be a stressful experience that leaves you wondering whether or not your car will run smoothly once you leave the lot,” says Daniel Salazar, Chief Marketing Officer of ALM Automotive Group. “While some salespeople will tell you the vehicle is safe to drive, there’s really only one way to really know unless it goes through the MotorTrend vehicle certification approval process.”Customers will receive the following benefits when buying a MotorTrend Certified car from ALM:• Certified Limited Warranty – 6 months/7,500 miles• 5 Day Exchange Policy• Paintless Dent Repair• Roadside Assistance• Cosmetic Wheel Repair• Road Hazard Tire & Wheel• Windshield Repair• Nationwide Shipping• Best Value Guarantee• And more!ALM Cars’ MotorTrend Certified vehicles are available from ALM Hyundai Florence, ALM Kia South, ALM Athens, ALM Kennesaw, ALM Gwinnett, ALM Mall of Georgia, ALM Newnan, ALM Marietta, and ALM Roswell.For more information about ALM Cars, or to speak to them about options to purchase a MotorTrend Certified vehicle, visit the website at https://www.almcars.com/ About the CompanyFounded in 2006, ALM Automotive Group is an independent used car dealership located in Atlanta, Georgia. Having started as just one dealership, the company quickly expanded and now has ten locations in Georgia, St. Louis, and South Carolina. Specializing in great deals on quality pre-owned vehicles, ALM offers over 4,500 vehicles in their inventory, nationwide shipping, and a 5-day exchange policy.