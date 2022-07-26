A Breath of Hope: Sentech Donates DOT/NHTSA Compliant iSOBER Breathalyzers to U.S. VETS–Prescott and MADD Georgia
Sentech leverages its innovative breath alcohol technology to positively impact causes and areas that need it the most.
The iSOBER90 is very functional and offers accurate readings. It offers simple readings and more in-depth support than the typical breathalyzer, such as the printing machine and storage capacity,”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing its support for local communities and organizations in the United States by elevating breath alcohol testing best practices, global breath alcohol technology leader Sentech, recently donated iSOBER 90 breathalyzers to US VETS-Prescott and iSOBER70 and iSOBER200 models to MADD Georgia.
— Ian Farabee
All donated models meet the standards of the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The choice of U.S. VETS and MADD Georgia is in line with Sentech’s advocacy of bringing its innovative breath alcohol technology to cause-driven groups and areas that need it the most.
As an example, U.S.VETS is the largest provider of housing and services, specifically for homeless and at-risk veterans and their families.
Last year, U.S.VETS–Prescott served over 475 veterans in Arizona experiencing homelessness through its holistic services, including outreach initiatives, transitional housing, case management, food service, workforce supports, on-site clinical classes and activities, and therapy assistance.
Providing housing to veterans in need regardless of their sobriety, U.S. VETS–Prescott uses breath alcohol to get a baseline of alcohol use among its beneficiaries and identify potential abuse when there are problematic behaviors. When a veteran tests positive for alcohol, U.S. VETS-Prescott assesses the most appropriate clinical interventions.
This ensures the safety of the individual veteran, the 132 resident veterans in its Liberty Pointe campus, and the staff on site.
Before Sentech donated iSOBER 90 breathalyzers, U.S. VETS–Prescott faced challenges of accessing working devices, getting replacement parts promptly, and getting accurate readings.
“The iSOBER90 is very functional and offers accurate readings. It offers simple readings and more in-depth support than the typical breathalyzer, such as the printing machine and storage capacity,” explains Ian Farabee, Veteran Service Coordinator, U.S. VETS–Prescott.
Meanwhile, Sentech also partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Georgia through a donation of iSOBER70 and iSOBER200 during its fundraising event ‘Walk Like MADD’ in Savannah, Georgia.
Turning over the breathalyzers to the Pooler Police Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and Tybee Island Police Department, Sentech joins in on the fight to make roads safer for drivers and pedestrians and echoes MADD’s vision to end drunk driving.
About Sentech
Sentech is a global name in breath alcohol testing and sensor technology. Known for their utmost accuracy and well-thought-out designs, iSOBER breathalyzers are exported to 50 countries and trusted by doctors, the police, the military, and other organizations, professionals, and individuals. To learn more about Sentech or find more information on the iSOBER breathalyzers, visit https://isoberusa.com/ or connect with us on social media via Facebook and Instagram.
Nadya Rousseau
Alter New Media LLC
+1 310-853-3798
email us here