Signing of Supply Chain Memorandum of Understanding With “Alliance for Development in Democracy” Countries: Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama

Today, the United States, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Panama signed a memorandum of understanding to advance the U.S.-Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD) Consultative Dialogue on Supply Chains and Economic Growth. Under the memorandum, participant countries will work together to strengthen supply chain resiliency, with a view to sharing best practices and results with the entire region. Leaders also met with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to finalize the development of the U.S. Chamber Survey on Supply Chain Resiliency, which will identify key opportunities, challenges, and areas for collaboration.

Today’s meeting in Washington, D.C. builds on momentum from the Summit of the Americas and will deepen economic cooperation and help generate economic growth in the region. Along with our partners, the United States is focused on practical steps to create a better environment for democracy and private sector investments.

Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Panama constitute founding members of the Alliance for Development in Democracy. The Alliance offers a model of cooperative innovation between like-minded, democratic countries to improve the lives of their citizens and the citizens of the entire region by strengthening democratic institutions and promoting economic prosperity. We congratulate the newest member of the Alliance, Ecuador, which has joined this group to combine forces in building a more stable, secure, and prosperous Western Hemisphere.