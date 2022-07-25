Hoyer Statement Marking 500 Days Since the Signing of the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today marking the 500 days since the signing of the American Rescue Plan:

"It has been 500 days since Democrats in the House and Senate successfully enacted the American Rescue Plan to lead the American people out of the COVID-19 pandemic and to set our economy on the path to recovery, generating the strongest year of job growth in American history. Today, the private sector employs more Americans than it did before the pandemic began, small business formation has hit record highs, and unemployment insurance claims have hit record lows.

“The pandemic made it clear that the health of the American economy depends on the health of the American people. That's why we worked to expand the Affordable Care Act's subsidies to allow 5.8 million more Americans access to affordable health coverage and decreased monthly health insurance premiums for 14.5 million more. We need to extend the American Rescue Plan's ACA premium tax credits well before they expire at the end of the year to ensure we don't reverse that progress and keep costs down.

“The American Rescue Plan demonstrated that Congress can deliver meaningful solutions to the American people and showed how Democrats are leading our country out of crisis and back toward growth and opportunity. I will keep working with my colleagues to build on this momentum and to continue supporting Americans across the country as we move forward with our recovery and efforts to help more of our people make it in America."