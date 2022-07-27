EstherSings: A Singer, Songwriter, Author, Entrepreneur, and Recording Artist with a Masterpiece “I WANT TO LIVE”
The Time to Live is Now. It's my Time Now".”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine a Caribbean Ocean view. The sun is setting, the mood is right, and the music starts. It's lovely! It's melodic! Yes, that’s how it feels when Esther Sings. A St.Lucia born singer bringing positive energy and good vibes to all who listens. Singing since childhood, influenced by her father who also sang, Esther practiced her craft but never perused it. After numerous peaks and valley, good and bad times, Esther says "The Time to Live is Now. It's my Time Now".
— EstherSings
Esther Antoine better known as EstherSings, a singer, songwriter, author, entrepreneur, and recording artist who has spent the last 20 years in New York. She began singing as a child in her home country of St. Lucia at the age of eight, influenced by her father, Gregory 'Sewaynis' Smith, who was well-known for his singing and guitar playing. 'EstherSings' began singing in the church choir at a young age and later sang in a duet with her younger sister while ministering at various churches across the country. She also sang backup vocals in a few small bands at shows and hotels.
Esthersings migrated to New York to seek a better life and met the proprietor of African Voice Productions (AVP), who gave her the opportunity to write and record her own music. From Karaoke to single releases and performances, now it's time. With "Cease Fire" "Do My Best" and "Love You Up" She's back with more tunes for the heart. "I want to Live" and "Give Thanks to Jah" are out now everywhere.
“The song ‘I Want to Live’ reflects what she has gone through. She went through so many medical issues and a lot of these medical issues are raging challenges that could have killed her. But through her persistency, survival of many unpleasant situations and idealistic longsuffering, while also looking around to see what’s happening around her, people wanting to live because of different worldly issues comes the birthing and culmination into inking out and singing the masterpiece "I want to Live"
In one of her interviews with journalist online, she said “There are times when I have bad thoughts and I think that I have my children and I have to live and this is when I put my pen to paper and composed that song.”
Aside from music, Esther has written two books, 'You Left Me Broken' and 'Surviving a Brain Aneurysm and How It Changed My Life,' all of which are available on Amazon.
Esther continues to touch the hearts of people who listen to her music and hopes to be able to perform in St. Lucia one day. Her music can be found on all streaming platforms including YouTube.
For bookings call EstherSings at (347) 546-1210.
Check her music out on: https://linktr.ee/esthersings
Spotify music: https://open.spotify.com/artist/392A0SSJCc5382rHYBFtCw?si=nWC3sbIlQ-uG6GCaTcYe3A&utm_source=copy-link
Esther Antoine
Esther Antoine
+1 347-546-1210
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
I want to live