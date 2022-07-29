Saudi-based InsureTech, GlanceClaim™ set to Improve Insurance Claims Reimbursability for Private Healthcare Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Glance Care is a specialized Saudi-based health-insure tech company. It was established with the mission to support the local healthcare industry with cutting-edge and efficient technological solutions that improve healthcare quality and financial returns.
As of January 2021, Glance Care's clinical recommendation solution has boarded and supported over 3,000 doctors from Saudi Arabia, North America, and other countries across various specialties.
Glance Care’s team has also identified another critical problem in the local market which is the claims rejection and denials rate. Via GlanceClaim™ solutions, the company aims to support healthcare providers by seamlessly auto- auditing, fixing, and improving claims quality.
GlanceClaim™ solutions are automated systems that auto-audit and fix health claims for technical and contractual errors, medical necessity, and medical documentation/coding quality. GlanceClaim technology has been developed to comply with local regulatory standards directed by the local authorities; Saudi CHI, MOH, SCFHS, and SFDA.
Around 10-30% of the annual revenue loss results from health claim rejections. The time and effort spent to review, address and resolve health claims issues adds to the administrative costs and clogs the providers’ operations. By integrating GlanceClaim solutions, healthcare providers can achieve higher claims integrity and faster billing workflow, and better reimbursement rates.
For more information, visit www.glance.care
