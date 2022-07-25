Suspect Sought in a Destruction of DC Government Property Offense: 300 Block of C Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Destruction of DC Government Property offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the 300 block of C Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:00 pm, the suspect intentionally caused damage to a marked MPD vehicle at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.