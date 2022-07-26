Kelly Anderson Group and Beans Route partner to bring a more efficient one-stop shop for FedEx Ground Service Providers

FedEx Ground ISPs now have one platform where automated safety training is available, as well as DRO management, scheduling, dispatch, and timesheets.

NEOSHO, MO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelly Anderson Group (KAG) and Beans Route announced today that they have entered into an official partnership that will provide FedEx Ground (FXG) Independent Service Providers (ISPs) with a complete suite of services to meet all their business needs in one place creating a one-stop shop. Impact Solutions e-Learning , a division of Kelly Anderson Group and powered by CarriersEdge, is integrated with several industry-leading VEDR systems and will automatically assign corrective action learning modules to drivers, helping service providers meet event coaching requirements. Beans Route’s final mile delivery platform is accessed through a gated login which prevents drivers from viewing their routes if they have not completed an assigned monthly safety or corrective action course, guaranteeing 100% safety compliance.“We are extremely excited to have the Impact e-Learning safety training library be integrated with Beans' platform! Beans is a great partner in furthering safety culture,” says Laura Crawford, Manager of Final Mile Impact e-Learning.Impact’s DRO Management partnership with Beans Route extended from Beans’ optimal routing system and algorithm. With Impact DRO Management’s professional and organized approach, these two companies offer an even more efficient process of composing, administering and executing routes for ISPs.Bill Rohr, Impact’s DRO Manager, said, “Our partnership with Beans Route provides the most comprehensive route optimization service in the final mile industry, ultimately saving business contacts time and increasing productivity and profitability for contractors.”KAG services have shown true innovation and value. Meanwhile, Beans Route has already transformed from a routing system to a unified platform covering all aspects of the ISP business. “This agreement came about because of the dedication to excellence that is part of both companies’ cultures,” said Vikram Sekhon, Director of Business Development for Beans. Integrating the KAG library into Beans’ already capable program will be a game changer for the industry.The implementation date for this partnership is set for August 1, 2022.About Beans Route: Beans Route is a product of Beans.ai, a geospatial data company founded four years ago in Palo Alto, CA. It already powers four percent of all parcel deliveries in the USA with a growing client list that includes FedEx Ground, OnTrac, POS Malaysia, CXT Software, Uber, HERE and Instacart. In the public sector, it provides geocoding services to over 35 cities, enabling their first responders to reach people at risk as quickly as possible. Beans Route has significantly improved parcel delivery times and lower costs through a system of semantic waypoints that lead directly to the customer’s front door. Its proprietary geocoded database of over twelve million apartments, coupled with its powerful routing algorithms, is challenging the status quo and pioneering new ways to efficiently get people and packages where they need to be. Visit Beansroute.ai for more information, or inquire via 415.985.6957 or support@beans.ai. Please follow Beans Route on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook for additional news.About Kelly Anderson Group: Founded over 25 years ago, Kelly Anderson Group has become one of the industry’s leading providers of e-Learning, Recruiting, Retention, and DRO Management. Final Mile KAG services are under the Impact Solutions titles: Impact e-Learning, Impact Recruiting, Impact Retention and Impact DRO Management. These divisions of Kelly Anderson Group were created specifically for the delivery (final mile) world and to distinguish such services apart from our other departments. To learn more about how we can help your business, visit www.kellyandersongroup.com . For general inquiries, call 417.451.0853 or email contact@kellyandersongroup.com.