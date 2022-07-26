Former State Senator Nina Turner to Host New Show on TYT
Daily live one-hour show to expose corruption in government, media, and more
The team at Unbossed is ready to speak with the experts, roll out the receipts, and expose the corrupting forces and individuals that are a threat to collective liberty.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYT (TYT.com) - America’s largest progressive news network - today announced that former Ohio State Senator, political icon, and self-proclaimed “hell-raising humanitarian” Nina Turner is joining the network as the host of an all-new daily live news show Unbossed with Nina Turner, slated to launch October 17, 2022. TYT continues its growth and expansion with the addition of Unbossed, where Turner will expose how the elites in government, the media, and other sectors game the system and how people can join forces to fix the corruption and restore democracy.
— Sen. Nina Turner
Sen. Turner said, "I am excited to continue my journey with the TYT family and to give voice to Americans frustrated with the current state of politics. Being the Executive Producer and Host of Unbossed gives me the opportunity to delve deeper into the ways in which the corrupting forces of our political system hinder the creation of a people’s agenda in this country. We will highlight the ways in which many of our elected officials are bought off by special interests and how those special interests impact the fabric of our daily lives. The team at Unbossed is ready to speak with the experts, roll out the receipts, and expose the corrupting forces and individuals that are a threat to collective liberty. We will bring soul, substance, truth, and hope to your feed every weekday. I can't wait for you to join me in October."
Turner is known for her political experience and leadership. She was the national co-chair of the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign, served as a national surrogate for the Sanders 2016 Democratic presidential primary, and served as president of the grassroots organization, Our Revolution. On Unbossed, Turner will share her leadership and organizing experiences to give the audience the tools and motivation to make positive change happen in their communities. Viewers can expect strong commentary from Turner on the Biden Administration, establishment democrats, and what progressives need to do moving forward.
TYT founder and host of the flagship news and politics show The Young Turks Cenk Uygur said, "Nina Turner is one of the strongest voices in the progressive movement and American politics today. She has challenged the establishment in a way that has them running scared. That's exactly the type of fearless attitude we love at TYT. The media is supposed to challenge the powerful, not comfort them. There's a reason why the elites in Washington are afraid of Nina Turner, it's because she's Unbossed."
TYT recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and the company’s mission to drive positive change remains evident in the programming line-up. Additionally, the network is experiencing aggressive growth and has added new shows like Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey - most recently named the fastest growing news show in America by the Hicks Evaluation Group - The Watchlist with Jayar Jackson, and is continuing to add new contributors to their Rebel HQ channel.
TYT Head of Programming Judith Benezra said, “Senator Nina Turner is a powerful and influential leader of the progressive movement, and the addition of her voice to TYT's programming slate further affirms that TYT is the 'Home of Progressives.' The show's title Unbossed is inspired by Congresswoman Shirley Chisolm's signature campaign slogan, which perfectly encapsulated the principled trailblazer as uncorrupted by money in politics and beholden to no one. Unbossed with Nina Turner is an extension of that ethos, as Senator Turner will call out the elites in media, politics, law enforcement and the financial sector, and be the voice for the people they try to crush along the way.”
Unbossed with Nina Turner starts streaming on TYT on October 17th via YouTube.com/Unbossed, Facebook, and on Twitch, and will be available as a podcast on Apple podcasts, Spotify, Google podcasts, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Turner is currently a contributor on TYT with videos published daily on Rebel HQ.
ABOUT UNBOSSED:
Progressive firebrand and hell-raising humanitarian Nina Turner unites real, everyday Americans to take on the corrupt forces that seek to keep the power from the people.
ABOUT SEN. NINA TURNER:
A defining political icon, Nina Turner is a passionate motivational speaker, cable news commentator, former professor of African American history, and a self-proclaimed “hell-raising humanitarian.” A woman on a mission to make the world a better place, she has built a massive following across multiple platforms, including her recently launched “Hello Somebody” podcast which within the first month of broadcast had over 30,000 listeners.
In 2011, The Nation Magazine named her “Most Valuable State Senator,” and in 2014, The Root listed her as one of the top 100 most influential African Americans in the U.S. In 2015, Cleveland’s Inside Business Magazine recognized her as one of the top 25 most powerful people in Northeast Ohio. Significantly, she was among a select group of leaders featured on Politico Playbook’s Power List as “18 to watch in 2018.” Turner was also cast on the season premiere of the cable network, CW’s “Black Lightning” television show. She played herself in the episode.
As a well-sought political commentator, Turner has appeared on numerous national television and radio shows, such as “Meet The Press,” “HBO’s RealTime with Bill Maher,” Comedy Central’s “The President’s Show,” “Democracy Now,” the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” “The Breakfast Club,” ” and the “Thom Hartmann Radio Show.” Turner has also been featured in leading print and online publications such as Blavity, Politico, Essence Magazine, Vanity Fair, The Hill, The Afro American and more.
ABOUT ‘THE YOUNG TURKS’ AND TYT
TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.
TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks with Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, The Damage Report with John Iadarola, Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey, and more.
