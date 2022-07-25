Submit Release
The NFT Daily - The NFT company set up as side-hustle pushes for World takeover

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Daily, based in London & Manchester, have become the UK’s largest NFT News & Media company over the last few months. Set up in 2021 by 2 young NFT enthusiasts, the business has seen substantial growth in a short period of time and now has plans of World Domination.


Speaking to the Founders of the company, they explained their business, which started as a small project ran via their Social Media channels has now become a globally recognised brand. The founders went on to add they expect to become The Biggest NFT News & Media company in the world over the next 2 years. 

The NFT Daily already work with some of the Worlds Biggest NFT collections. They deliver daily news & insights into upcoming NFT Collections with their community & reputation evolving continuously. 

The team at NFT Daily is now 6 large but the Founders, Mitch & Ross, insist the team will continue to remain close-knit. “All of our team are childhood friends, we all share the vision and we’ve created an environment which is important to us. We think of it as a family business.”

We look forward to seeing the development of The NFT Daily as they push for World Domination.

https://www.thenftdaily.co.uk/


Media Contact:
Mitch Wood
https://www.thenftdaily.co.uk/
Contact (at) thenftdaily.co.uk

