The Cannata Report Announces 2022 Women Influencers
CFOs of Konica Minolta, Kyocera and Sharp Honored
For Holly DeSantis of Konica Minolta; Leonie Forristal of Kyocera and Moonsun Park of Sharp, maintaining balance is second nature as they oversee the complex financials for their respective companies.”HAMBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Cannata Report revealed its 2022 Women Influencers, an annual showcase of inspiring female executives in the office technology industry. Holly DeSantis, EVP and CFO, Konica Minolta Business Solutions; Leonie Forristal, CFO, Kyocera Document Solutions America; and Moonsun Park, SVP of Finance, CFO, Sharp Electronics Corporation, have been selected as Women Influencers and grace the cover of the July/August 2022 issue of The Cannata Report.
— The Cannata Report
In the cover story – titled A Delicate Balance – Story Editor Sharon Tosto Esker profiles these standout women and delves into their unique career paths and how each is making a distinct impact on their organizations.
This year's Women Influencers validate that women are ascending to the top ranks of the office technology industry.
"When we introduced our Women Influencers franchise nine years ago, women in the office technology channel were just beginning to make strides into the upper echelons of the industry. However, we never imagined that in less than ten years, we would be featuring three CFOs from the leading manufacturers in the industry," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO, The Cannata Report. "These women are standouts. They are heralded by their peers for their contributions to the success and evolution of their companies. Their career achievements are empowering, and they serve as role models for all female executives, not just those engaged in our industry. They demonstrate that women play an essential role in the industry today, and their contributions are vital to the innovation and success of the industry in the future."
Added Cannata, "I am so proud of our Women Influencers editorial franchise and how our audience from all corners of the industry have embraced it along with our Young Influencers franchise (featured in the June 2022 issue of The Cannata Report). They exemplify our commitment to diversity and our editorial mission to shine a light on the changing makeup of the office technology industry."
The Cannata Report's Women Influencers cover story is featured in the magazine's print edition and online at www.cannatareport.com.
ABOUT THE CANNATA REPORT
Since its launch in 1982, The Cannata Report has been the leading intelligence resource for imaging reseller principals and senior executives within the business technology, managed services, and imaging industry. Forward-thinking analysis and thought leadership complement in-depth coverage of a wide range of topics, including professional services, workflow solutions, IT management, office products, production, industrial print, supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, breaking news, market trends, and more.
Cathy O'Brien
The Cannata Report
cobrien@cannatareport.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn