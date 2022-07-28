Alpha1Strategy's Talal Malik publishes on strategic counsel with Harvard in centennial year

Alpha1Strategy Founding CEO Talal Malik's article on strategic counsel featured in Harvard Business Review, the world's journal on management for over a century

Alpha1Strategy Founding CEO Talal Malik has published his first article on strategic counsel with Harvard Business Review, the world's most influential journal on management for over a century, Alpha1Strategy said on July 28, 2022.

Founded in 2022 as the magazine for the world-leading Harvard Business School, HBR on July 25 in its centennial year, published Talal Malik's milestone piece, "The Art of Strategic Counsel", with a specific copyright now assigned to Harvard Business Publishing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harvard University, by Alpha1Strategy.

"I am honoured that Harvard this special year has chosen to publish 'The Art of Strategic Counsel' as my first article on the global management consulting and strategic advisory industry based on my global experience in the sector," said Talal Malik, who founded Alpha1Strategy in 2014 after being a senior management adviser at McKinsey & Company for six years.

"Whether it is the courtiers or viziers of ancient times, those who started HBR a century ago, those building giga-projects for the metropolis of the future or those solving the world's most critical problems such as global poverty; is clear the art of strategic counsel's dynamic are time, location and resources where as knowledge, wisdom and sound judgment based on first principles are its constant."

In his article, Talal Malik details about how the global management consulting and strategic advisory business originated, scaled and globalised, with current disruptive trends, further outlining Alpha1Strategy's proprietary strategic approach for strategic counsel to go beyond management to governance, beyond strategy to strategic intelligence and beyond communications to influence.

Educated at the University of Oxford, Talal Malik has previously worked in the strategic advisory sector with McKinsey & Company, FleishmanHillard, Omnicom, FTI Consulting, Arthur D. Little and in consultation with some of the world's most influential institutions such as the United Nations Secretary-General's Office, Amazon, Aramco and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy and OPEC+.

Harvard Business Review publishes in 13 languages, with 'The Art of Strategic Counsel' published in Arabic by HBR, in English in an adapted newspaper opinion-editorial and also in Mandarin.

Alpha1Strategy is a global strategic advisory firm, which works with some of the world's most influential people, companies and institutions on governance, strategic intelligence and influence.