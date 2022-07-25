Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of nerve injuries are driving the demand of the market.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Size – USD 6.05 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.0%, Market Trends – Advancements of treatment for neurological disorders ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market will be worth USD 11.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising incidence of spinal injuries among the geriatric population.

The increasing need for the technological advancements of the existing treatment methods for neurological disorders in order to enhance the efficiency of the treatment methods is expected to drive the growth of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy, is a key contributing factor to the growing demand for nerve repair and regeneration products. The launch of the enhanced and technologically advanced product by the major industry players is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The Nerve Repair and Regeneration research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on a detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC., LIVANOVA, PLC., AXOGEN, INC., Stryker Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES, and SOTERIX MEDICAL, INC., among others.

Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In 2019, Medtronic launched the Intellis platform for the management of certain types of chronic intractable pain. The platform was designed to overcome limitations with current spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, such as battery performance, and power the Evolve workflow. It can track patients 24/7 and help in monitoring chronic pain.

The Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. The increasing incidence of spinal injuries is expected to increase the demand for spinal cord stimulation devices and drive the growth of the Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices.

Stem Cell Therapy is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Increasing brain and spinal cord injury, neurodegeneration, frailty syndrome, and heart diseases have increased the adoption of stem cell therapies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market on the basis of Product, Surgery, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices (Sacral Nerve, Spinal Cord, Vagus Nerve, Gastric Electric, and Deep Brain Stimulation Devices)

Biomaterial

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stem Cell Therapy

Direct Nerve Repair

Nerve Grafting

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

