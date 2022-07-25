Research Antibodies Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Innovations, Emerging Trends, Growth Outlook and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

A rise in research activities in the neurobiology and stem cells’ field is one of the significant factors influencing the research antibodies market growth.

Research Antibodies Market Size – USD 3,354.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends –Growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, and increased R&D funding.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global research antibodies market is projected to be worth USD 5,325.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for research antibodies is witnessing a high demand due to its growing application in neurobiology, infectious diseases, oncology, stem cells, and immunology, among others. Increased investments in research in the field of stem cells is also a crucial growth factor of the Research Antibodies market.

Another factor driving the demand for the market is an increased incidence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s. These diseases have a severe impact on human health, and the growing incidence is creating a need for effective therapies.

The advancement in technology and the growing geriatric population is also having a positive impact on market growth. The rapid surge in the number of cancer patients all across the globe has also propelled their research activities. There are several public and private companies that have projects in pipelines to come up with effective therapy for the disease.

Heavy investments in research and development activities is critical for boosting the growth of the Research Antibodies market. Increased support from the government for genomic and proteomic research is also encouraging market growth. Genomic technologies are being used to understand the genetic factors involved in deaths.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Research Antibodies Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key participants include Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2020, a leading market player, Abcam PLC, announced the acquisition of the Immunology and Proteomics business of Expedeon that comprises TGR Biosciences and Innova. The acquisition will provide Abcam access to Expedeon's immunology and proteomics products and support.

Primary antibodies, in immunoassays, are of major importance to bind to the target antigen. These antibodies bind those antigen, protein, or any substance that is intended to be researched or studied.

Western blots have the capacity to detect the protein’s pictogram level in a sample. It also enables it to be used in several applications, such as an effective diagnostic tool. It helps in direct labeling of primary antibodies, removing any need for secondary antibodies.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Research Antibodies market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Research Antibodies market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of antibody type, product, application, technology, end-users, and region:

Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Stem Cells

Neurobiology

Immunology

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

Immunoprecipitation

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

