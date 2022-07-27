SA Cherokee Celebrates 40 Years of Business
Our 40th anniversary is a major milestone, and it is really due to our talented teammates that share their time and expertise with our company.”CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S&A Cherokee, the longest continuously-operating public relations and marketing firm in the Triangle, is celebrating 40 years of business this October. Founded in 1982 by Ron Smith and originally named Smith and Associates, the company grew from a two-person PR firm to present day S&A Cherokee that houses two divisions: S&A Communications (S&A), a public relations and marketing firm, and Cherokee Media Group (CMG), publisher of numerous print and digital publications, and organizer of several automotive industry trade conferences in the United States and Canada. CMG’s city and regional media properties produce a number of popular local events throughout their markets.
— Chuck Norman, APR, Owner/Principal
“When I joined S&A 20 years ago, I had no idea what the future held,” said owner/principal Chuck Norman, APR. “Like most businesses, we have had some incredible years and some that were more challenging, but thanks to our amazing team, we’ve always persevered. Our 40th anniversary is a major milestone, and it is really due to our talented teammates that share their time and expertise with our company. We’re happy to celebrate 40 years and excited to begin the journey into our next 40.”
Through the years, S&A Cherokee has become an award-winning company that has been named to numerous accolades including the Inc. 5000, the Triangle Business Journal Fast 50, Employer of the Year from Cary Chamber of Commerce, Business of the Year by the Cary Chamber of Commerce, recognized within Forbes - Americas Top PR Agency 2021, and has won more than 300 industry awards for their work with clients.
“It’s humbling to think that I joined the company when I was only 28 years old and I’m 55 this year. One important constant throughout that time, and it started with Ron Smith, has been our commitment to our customers first, coupled with creating and producing an excellent product. Whether that media product is formatted in print, digital, event, podcasts and more, the talent and dedication of the people who work and have worked here has always been the secret sauce,” said President, Cherokee Media Group, Bill Zadeits. “Someone told my wife and me when we first had children that the days can seem never-ending, but the years fly by. That’s been my experience with our company. Yes, there have been a few long days, however, it’s incredible to see how quickly the time has passed. I know that’s a testament to a great company, and the highest compliment to the great people who work here. Excited about what’s next and what we can become.”
SA Cherokee conducts work within a variety of industries including: automotive, associations & nonprofits, financial services, government & municipal, professional services, technology, health care, higher education, fintech, economic development and publishing.
In celebration of this momentous milestone, S&A will be hosting an event at The Fairview in Raleigh, NC, on October 27th from 6 PM to 8 PM. The S&A team looks forward to commemorating the past 40 years of service with cherished clients and friends.
###
About S&A Communications
S&A Communications is an integrated marketing brand that grew from deep-seated PR roots and evolved into a full-service marketing, PR and communications agency with a team of strategic thinking professionals whose driving goal is to outthink, outwork and outperform on behalf of each client. Our nationwide base of clients looks to us for public relations, marketing, design, digital, SEO/SEM, photography, event-planning, social media, and custom-publishing services. S&A Communications is the North Carolina member of the distinguished Public Relations Global Network and was named a top 200 PR agency in the US by Forbes. For more information, visit sacommunications.com or call 919-674-6020.
About CMG
Cherokee Media Group is a company with industry-leading media properties and events in the automotive (B2B) and city/regional markets (B2C). Within automotive, CMG publishes Auto Remarketing Magazine, a worldwide and respected leader with industry coverage of the used car and auto finance markets. CMG is the producer of multiple, top B2B events including Used Car Week, Auto Intel Summit, Women & Automotive and Canada’s Used Car Week. In the city/regional markets, Cary Magazine, Wake Living, Main & Broad and LookWest are popular market leaders in the areas they serve with award-winning print, digital and live event products.
Megan Heater
S&A Communications
mheater@sacommunications.com