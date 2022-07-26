Bombora’s Thought Leadership Addresses the Changing Dynamics of B2B
SVP and Co-Founder Mike Burton’s Forbes Technology Council Columns Examine Cutting Edge Strategies in Buyer-led ABM and Revenue OperationsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, continues to guide B2B marketing and sales teams as they navigate changing ecosystem dynamics.
Mike Burton, co-founder and SVP data sales of Bombora, takes to the pages of the Forbes Technology Council to highlight two areas where B2B marketing and sales leaders may adjust their approach: revenue operations and buyer-led account based marketing (BLAM).
How The Pandemic Elevated The Importance Of Revenue Operations looks at how B2B enterprises have reached the point where a new, pandemic-influenced sales process touches every component of a business. Many companies are now asking a very big question: Who, exactly, is responsible for revenue within the company? In some operations, it falls to the CMO; in others, it’s in the CRO’s purview. Still other companies have created titles like Chief Growth Officer or Chief Commercial Officer. Board rooms are struggling to find the answer.
In How To Put More Pop Into Your ABM Strategy With BLAM, Burton advises on improving account-based marketing (ABM) strategies. Marketers looking to take the next step must lean into the buyer journey and learn where to focus their marketing and sales efforts. This "buyer-led" account-based marketing, or BLAM, has the potential to give ABM a kick in the pants and really super-charge marketing efforts.
Burton is also the host of The Intent Data Exchange, Bombora’s podcast for sales, marketing, publishing, and data professionals seeking the latest insights and perspectives from the across B2B ecosystem. Each episode features a conversation with a sales and marketing leader who has been on the cutting edge of using data to deliver a sustainable go-to-market strategy. Initial guests include industry experts from Siemens, SAP, Cision, and Just Global.
Bombora’s Company Surge® data tells marketing and sales leaders which businesses are researching the products or services that they and their competitors sell. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
Rich Cherecwich
WIT Strategy
+1 774-254-0952
email us here