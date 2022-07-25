Polylactic Acid Market by Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2027 | Key Players – Teijin Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for polylactic acid (PLA) in the packaging sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Polylactic Acid Market Size – USD 1,504.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.5%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polylactic acid (PLA) Market is projected to be worth USD 5,944.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for polylactic acid (PLA), a bioplastic, is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its widespread application in packaging, textile, transport, agriculture, medical, and electronics, among others. Besides, supportive government initiatives and offering subsidies to promote the growth of bioplastics are driving the growth of the market. In 2018, the Japanese Ministry of Environment made an announcement for the inclusion of USD 45.0 million/JPY 5.0 Billion in the FY2019 budget for developing products manufactured from bio-plastics and provide subsidies to firms that make paper substitutes to plastic.

The increasing demand for polylactic acid (PLA) in the packaging sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. It finds usage in numerous purposes comprising deli/ delicatessen and takeout containers, straws, cold drink cups, and cutlery, among others. Polylactic acid (PLA) is widely deployed for packaging applications attributed to its physical and mechanical characteristics.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Polylactic Acid market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Polylactic Acid market:

Teijin Ltd.,

Thyssenkrupp AG,

Synbra Technology BV,

Hitachi Ltd., BASF SE,

Futerro, Sulzer Ltd.,

NatureWorks LLC,

Zheijiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd., and

Total Corbion PLA, among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2018, Teijin Ltd. made an announcement about the development of a formable film, which is resistant to gasoline and produced from PLA NEXT® bio-plastic to substitute chrome plating, adopted by Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd. for use in the nonconductive door handles having smart-entry systems.

Production of polylactic acid (PLA) consumes about 35.0% of energy than required for conventional plastics and causes 68.0% fewer GHG emissions. Besides, on incineration, it does not produce toxic volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Poly-L-lactic acid possesses a much slower absorption rate compared to PGA in orthopedic implants. The L (Levo) form of this bioplastic is highly crystalline, takes as much as 5 to 7 years for absorption.

Emergen Research has segmented the global polylactic acid (PLA) on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Racemic PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid)

Regular PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid)

PDLA (Poly-D-lactic Acid)

PDLLA (Poly-DL-lactic Acid)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Textile

Transport

Agriculture

Electronics

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

