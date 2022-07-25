Baseball Shoes Market Size is Expected to Reach $6,786.3 million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baseball shoes market was accounted for at $2.47 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in purchasing power, increase in the number of sports-inspired children, surge in sportswomen coupled with government investment in sports events have boosted the growth of the global baseball shoes market. However, rise in proclivity of kids in indoor leisure activities, limited fan following and lack of awareness in the Europe and Latin America region, and unawareness and availability of counterfeit products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in preference of youth to choose sports as career, rise in popularity of baseball sport, and adoption of omni channel approach by leading players is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Key Findings Of The Study

The baseball shoes market size was valued at $2,475.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6,786.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Molded cleats segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Brand outlets segment was valued at $608.9 million, accounting for 24.6% of the global baseball shoes market share.

Adults segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

US was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $2,168.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the molded cleats segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as metal cleats, turf cleats, and interchangeable cleats.

On the basis of distribution channel, the specialty sports stores segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the e-commerce segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The global baseball shoes market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The global baseball shoes market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as New Balance, Inc, Nike, Inc, Under Armour, Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Adidas AG, Rawlings Sporting Goods, Puma, Fila Holdings Corp, 3N2, and ASICS.

