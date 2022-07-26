Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions Founder/CEO Brad McBride Featured on Trucking Tower Podcast
McBride joins EVP of Trucking Tower Eva Rumble, to discuss how businesses can stop money from leaking out of their supply chains.SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad McBride, Founder and CEO of Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions, has a clear message for shippers everywhere: You’re spending too much.
Joining the Trucking Tower Podcast to discuss supply chain inefficiencies, McBride highlights case studies from real ZDSCS clients to demonstrate the many ways that shipping companies can leak profits, often times without even knowing it. And, more importantly, what they can do to stop it. Combining decades of supply chain experience with the most advanced logistics platform on the market, FreightOptics, McBride and his team at ZDSCS work with clients of all shapes and sizes to provide customized solutions across every mode, letting them know that no matter what, there are savings to be had.
His message comes at just the right time, as just about every business in today's e-commerce driven economy is a ‘shipping company.’ As transportation costs continue to rise and supply chain bottlenecks become the new normal, this is one conversation decision-makers can’t afford to miss.
About Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions:
Founded in 2003 by CEO and President Brad McBride, Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions, and its proprietary technology partner, FreightOptics, have worked tirelessly to level the playing field in the supply chain and logistics space. Leveraging expert industry knowledge and cutting-edge technological innovation, ZDSCS prides itself on providing actionable business insights and transparent monetary savings to clients of all shapes and sizes, across all modes.
You Can Be Better. We Can Help.
