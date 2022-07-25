US commercial launch of Curcuwin Ultra+ kicks off with new joint health and mobility study
MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniActive Health Technologies (“OmniActive” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its latest clinical study results supporting the launch of Curcuwin Ultra+, the latest addition to the company’s branded curcumin portfolio. The company is expecting its new science demonstrating strong clinical efficacy to be published later this year.
The clinical trial was designed as a prospective, randomized, double-blind, parallel, placebo-controlled study involving 135 subjects with mild knee osteoarthritis. They received 250 mg (50 mg curcuminoids) or 500 mg (100 mg curcuminoids) of Curcuwin Ultra+ per day for 84 days. Both doses of Curcuwin Ultra+ resulted in early onset efficacy, as early as day five, for overall joint health comfort and mobility. These benefits of Curcuwin Ultra+ persisted throughout the study.
“The results of this robust study demonstrated that a low dose of just 250 mg (50 mg curcuminoids) of Curcuwin Ultra+ may serve as a unique nutritional solution for managing issues related to knee joint comfort and mobility including cartilage health,” said Deshanie Rai, Ph.D., FACN, VP, Global Scientific and Regulatory Affairs at OmniActive.
Earlier this year, a pharmacokinetic study, which was published in Advances in Therapy, demonstrated that the same 250 mg dose of Curcuwin Ultra+ was 144 times more bioavailable and absorbed 40% faster than a standard curcumin extract. Deshanie went on to state, “The combined findings demonstrate that with Curcuwin Ultra+, less is more. We are thrilled with the results; this is groundbreaking for the curcumin market.”
The complete joint health and mobility study results will be available once it has been published. Those who are interested in formulating with Curcuwin Ultra+ are encouraged to contact OmniActive.
About OmniActive
Established in 2005, OmniActive seeks to improve lives through innovative science and natural health solutions. OmniActive’s product portfolio consists of scientifically validated, IP-protected, branded Specialty Actives and an extensive line of natural Botanical Actives for global customers in the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage markets. The Company’s leading brands include Lutemax 2020, Lutemax Brain, Lutemax Free Lutein and Lutein Esters, Lutemax Skinglo, Capsimax, Curcuwin Ultra+, enXtra, Gingever, Nutritears, and Xtenergy. OmniActive partners with customers through its sales and distribution networks in key markets worldwide, supported by three global R&D centers and best-in-class production facilities throughout India. The Company has offices in Mumbai, India and Morristown, New Jersey.
Sabrina Di Blasio
The clinical trial was designed as a prospective, randomized, double-blind, parallel, placebo-controlled study involving 135 subjects with mild knee osteoarthritis. They received 250 mg (50 mg curcuminoids) or 500 mg (100 mg curcuminoids) of Curcuwin Ultra+ per day for 84 days. Both doses of Curcuwin Ultra+ resulted in early onset efficacy, as early as day five, for overall joint health comfort and mobility. These benefits of Curcuwin Ultra+ persisted throughout the study.
“The results of this robust study demonstrated that a low dose of just 250 mg (50 mg curcuminoids) of Curcuwin Ultra+ may serve as a unique nutritional solution for managing issues related to knee joint comfort and mobility including cartilage health,” said Deshanie Rai, Ph.D., FACN, VP, Global Scientific and Regulatory Affairs at OmniActive.
Earlier this year, a pharmacokinetic study, which was published in Advances in Therapy, demonstrated that the same 250 mg dose of Curcuwin Ultra+ was 144 times more bioavailable and absorbed 40% faster than a standard curcumin extract. Deshanie went on to state, “The combined findings demonstrate that with Curcuwin Ultra+, less is more. We are thrilled with the results; this is groundbreaking for the curcumin market.”
The complete joint health and mobility study results will be available once it has been published. Those who are interested in formulating with Curcuwin Ultra+ are encouraged to contact OmniActive.
About OmniActive
Established in 2005, OmniActive seeks to improve lives through innovative science and natural health solutions. OmniActive’s product portfolio consists of scientifically validated, IP-protected, branded Specialty Actives and an extensive line of natural Botanical Actives for global customers in the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage markets. The Company’s leading brands include Lutemax 2020, Lutemax Brain, Lutemax Free Lutein and Lutein Esters, Lutemax Skinglo, Capsimax, Curcuwin Ultra+, enXtra, Gingever, Nutritears, and Xtenergy. OmniActive partners with customers through its sales and distribution networks in key markets worldwide, supported by three global R&D centers and best-in-class production facilities throughout India. The Company has offices in Mumbai, India and Morristown, New Jersey.
Sabrina Di Blasio
OmniActive
+1 514-258-8183
sabrina@omniactives.com